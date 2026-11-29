We're about to get some really interesting answers in the next few days as to whether the College Football Playoff committee watched games during the final week of the regular season and is willing to change and adapt, or if they are set in their ways.

This week saw chaos in a few games, which has opened the door for the Iowa Hawkeyes to receive an at-large bid to the College Football Playoff. It's up in the air, and trusting the committee is as stressful as it gets, but there is a path for Iowa.

If the CFP committee follows other rankings, well, then Iowa might just be making its first College Football Playoff appearance. And truth be told, that should be what happens. The committee shouldn't overthink this. The choice to send Iowa through is logical and right.

Iowa Football's new rankings tell us a lot

It was expected to see the Hawkeyes climb in the rankings due to Oregon, Alabama, and UCLA all losing. The question was just how far Iowa would climb and how far teams would fall. The AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll are out, and boy, do they tell us a story.

AP Top 25

The Iowa Hawkeyes are No. 11 in the new AP Top 25. The Hawkeyes lead the way in the clustered debate among them, USC, and Alabama, which are No. 12 and No. 13, respectively. If this were to hold in the CFP rankings, with Indiana at No. 10, Iowa would be in the 12-team field.

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Coaches Poll

Like the AP Top 25, the Coaches Poll has also slotted the Iowa Hawkeyes at No. 11, with USC and Alabama in that order at No. 12 and No. 13 behind them. Indiana remains at No. 10, which tells me the Hoosiers are likely facing a win-or-go-home game against UCLA in the Big Ten Championship.

Will the CFP follow suit?

I really don't see a way the College Football Playoff rankings don't follow suit, at least in the rankings of Iowa, Alabama, and USC. There are no three-loss teams ahead of Iowa, and I think that is really going to matter.

The committee, if it shoves in a three-loss team ahead of Iowa, is going to set itself up for maximum noise and controversy, which is something I have to believe they want to avoid.

Putting Iowa at No. 11 takes away much of the noise; it is a logical play to put the 10-2 team over 9-3 teams, and it appeases the college football world. Well, most of it, except Alabama and USC, anyway.