Is it possible that the Iowa Hawkeyes saw another weekend of college football chaos help position them even better? The way things turned out yesterday, it's hard to argue that Iowa might finally be in its best position yet, right as the regular season wrapped up.

The Hawkeyes won on Friday by pouring it on Nebraska to finish the regular season 10-2 as one of the hottest teams in college football, with a defense giving no ground and an offense full of new, exciting wrinkles. The combination means Iowa belongs in the College Football Playoff.

Iowa has done its job. The Hawkeyes saw some others lose. Now it's on the College Football Playoff committee to do the right, logical, and just thing.

College football chaos helps Iowa

Just when things looked like they were going to be chalky yesterday, with favorites picking up runaway, blowout wins, things went sideways, as they often do in this weird yet beautiful sport. Iowa saw dominoes fall, and the door has swung wide open.

USC obliterates UCLA

USC was the trendy pick against UCLA from the Rose Bowl, but I'm not sure how many thought it would be a 45-10 drubbing. The Bruins have now lost two straight and face Indiana in the Big Ten Championship, which is essentially a play-in game for both teams now.

Washington outlasts Oregon in overtime

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Oregon looked dead in the water, but the Ducks found their legs down the stretch to erase a 14-point deficit. Except they missed an extra point to take the lead and lost in double overtime. The Ducks are doomed and took Iowa's Big Ten Championship chances down with them.

Auburn hands Alabama a disastrous loss

This is the biggest help for Iowa. The Crimson Tide lost their third game of the year in disastrous fashion as Auburn came into their stadium and stunned them. This might just be enough to resolve Iowa's Minnesota misstep and give the Hawkeyes an at-large bid.

Where will Iowa Football land in the CFP rankings?

I think the picture, after looking like mud for the last month, has become really clear, actually. It doesn't take a rocket scientist, a conspiracy theorist, or any of that to see how things have shaken out to put Iowa in as an at-large bid.

Oregon is out. UCLA is out unless it wins the Big Ten championship. Alabama has three losses and belongs out. Those teams all began the weekend ranked ahead of Iowa. The resolution is quite simple, really.

All you do is slide Iowa and Indiana to No. 10 and No. 11 in the rankings, with the order being sort of irrelevant. Indiana and UCLA play a win-or-go-home game in Indy. Iowa doesn't move with the week off. The Hawkeyes sit tight at No. 10 or No. 11 in the CFP rankings and take the final at-large bid.

The two teams in the SEC title game are in the field. The four teams making up the ACC and Big 12 title games are already ahead of Iowa. And the Big Ten title game will only see the winner go on. The Hawkeyes have insulation.

It's not complicated. It's not hard. It's clear. It's right. It's just. This whole thing really can be that straightforward.