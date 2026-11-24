There are two paths for the Iowa Hawkeyes. One is to hope for continued chaos among the rest of the college football world, allowing them to steal an at-large bid in the College Football Playoff, which isn't impossible yet.

The other is to get some help across the Big Ten, which would open the door for Iowa to slot into the Big Ten Championship in Indianapolis, with a shot at stealing the league's automatic bid to the College Football Playoff.

The thing is: these two paths contradict each other a bit. If you want the at-large bid, some losses in the Big Ten have to happen that would eliminate your path to Indy. If you want to go to Indy, some teams ahead of you need to win. I'm not sure what is right, but here's the paths for both ways.

Big Ten Championship Scenario Rooting Guide

I think the most realistic path, which I discussed yesterday, is getting help from Wisconsin, Oregon, Indiana, and USC. Wins by those teams, all of whom are favorites, would send Iowa through with a win of its own. There is a path where an Oregon loss helps too, which makes that game a toss-up now.

Minnesota at Wisconsin

Friday, 6:30 p.m. CT, NBC

Spread: Wisconsin -7.5

Rooting Guide: Wisconsin. Can you help us out, Wisconsin? I know we're rivals, but if you are the enemy of my enemy, Minnesota, doesn't that make us friends?

USC at UCLA

Saturday, 2:30 p.m. CT, CBS

Spread: USC -7

Rooting Guide: USC. This is arguably the most important one. UCLA has to lose, or else there is no path. At least not a very likely one without a ton of steps.

Purdue at Indiana

Saturday, 6 p.m. CT, FS1

Spread: Indiana -22.5

Rooting Guide: Indiana. The Hoosiers should handle business here. This is a leg of the path that I don't have much worry about.

Washington at Oregon

Saturday, 6:30 p.m. CT

Spread: Oregon -14

Rooting Guide: It depends. If Wisconsin takes down Minnesota, USC takes down UCLA, and Indiana handles business, an Oregon win puts Iowa in. If USC beats UCLA, while Indiana handles Purdue, an Oregon loss sends Iowa in. This one will be known before kickoff.

College Football Playoff Scenario Rooting Guide

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

This one gets a bit trickier. Essentially, keep rooting for USC to beat UCLA, but then flip the interests to root for Washington over Oregon and Purdue to stun Indiana. That's the Big Ten help you could get.

TCU at Texas Tech

Thursday, 7 p.m. CT, ESPN

Spread: Texas Tech -14

Rooting Guide: TCU. Can the Horned Frogs bump a team just ahead of Iowa out of the picture, clearing out one spot?

Texas at Texas A&M

Friday, 6:30 p.m. CT, ABC

Spread: Texas -11.5

Rooting Guide: Texas A&M. What does the committee do if Texas fell to 9-3 with an ugly loss against A&M? It's of keen interest.

Notre Dame at Syracuse

Saturday, 11 a.m. CT, ABC

Spread: Notre Dame -24.5

Rooting Guide: Syracuse. It remains the same status for the Irish: lose one more, and you go home.

Boston College at Miami

Saturday, 11 a.m. CT, ESPN

Spread: Miami -25.5

Rooting Guide: Boston College. Would a two-loss Miami with this outrageous blemish have a chance at an at-large anymore?

Duke at Wake Forest

Saturday, 2:30 p.m. CT, ESPN

Spread: Wake Forest -14.5

Rooting Guide: Wake Forest. Wake is similar to Iowa in that the CFP committee is slow to come around on them. Another loss, and I think the Demon Deacons are out of this thing.

Cincinnati at BYU

Saturday, 2:30 p.m. CT, FOX

Spread: BYU -15.5

Rooting Guide: BYU. A loss for BYU, and the Cougars are out with three losses.

Tennessee at Vanderbilt

Saturday, 6 p.m. CT, ESPN

Spread: Tennessee -13.5

Rooting Guide: Vanderbilt. Like many teams, this would be a third loss, dooming the Vols, in my opinion.

Auburn at Alabama

Saturday, 6:30 p.m. CT, ABC

Spread: Alabama -16.5

Rooting Guide: Auburn. Give us chaos. Give another SEC team three losses and see what happens.

Consensus line based on BetMGM, Caesars, DraftKings, and FanDuel. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.