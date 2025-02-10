Cooper DeJean Shouts Out Iowa After Eagles' Super Bowl Win
The Iowa Hawkeyes fan base had an interest in the outcome of the Super Bowl last night. Cooper DeJean, a former Iowa standout defensive back, plays for the Philadelphia Eagles and has become an instant impact player during his rookie season.
Not only did DeJean end up winning the Super Bowl with the Eagles, he was a huge part of the reason for the dominant win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
In the second quarter, DeJean broke the game open with a 38-yard pick six against Patrick Mahomes. His touchdown extended the Philadelphia lead to 17-0 and took a lot of the heart out of the Chiefs.
All season long, DeJean has shown major playmaking ability. The Eagles drafting him at No. 40 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft will go down as a massive steal.
Following his Super Bowl win and the end of his rookie campaign in the NFL, DeJean did not hesitate to shout out the Hawkeyes.
"Developed at the University of Iowa," DeJean posted on X.
Clearly, DeJean is proud of his alma mater and shouting them out to the world like that could have a good impact on Iowa football moving forward.
During his college career with the Hawkeyes, DeJean ended up playing three years. He played a big role in two of those three years and racked up 120 tackles, seven interceptions, three defensive touchdowns, and 13 defended passes.
As a rookie in Philadelphia, DeJean ended up playing in 16 of 17 possible games. He totaled 51 tackles, 0.5 sacks, a forced fumble, three fumble recoveries, and six defended passes.
DeJean is just 22 years old with plenty of room to grow and improve his game. The future could not be brighter for him.
All of that being said, every single Iowa fan was proud on Sunday night. DeJean represented Hawkeyes' football perfectly and his shoutout after the game put the icing on top of the cake.
