Cooper DeJean’s Position Switch Suddenly Looks Less Certain in Philadelphia
Just two weeks ago, the Philadelphia Eagles had seemingly announced that former Iowa Hawkeye Cooper DeJean would be making the switch from cornerback to safety full-time. This week, it appears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio isn’t pinning his versatile defensive back to just one spot.
Of course, as DeJean prepared to make the leap to the NFL, draft analysts pondered whether he’d make a better fit as a safety rather than an outside cornerback. In his rookie season, DeJean primarily played in the slot, with 550 snaps as a nickel corner.
Regardless of where his best position is on defense, Fangio expressed that he’ll lean on DeJean’s versatility - however it helps his top-ranked defense.
Philadelphia Embracing a Versatile Role for the Former Hawkeye
“Just the other day, we had a route that we struggled with last year in games to pick up,” Fangio said, via the Philadelphia Inquirer. “He did it like he’d been a safety his whole life. Yeah, he’ll be a good safety if we need him there.”
The ‘if we need him there’ piece is the part that causes the hangup. DeJean will be in the defensive backfield for Philly, of that there is no doubt. But how he’ll contribute is still something of a mystery, even to the defensive coordinator.
As the Inquirer reports, Fangio has expressed interest in playing DeJean at safety, keeping him at nickel, or testing him out at outside corner, which speaks to the versatile skillset the 22-year-old former Hawkeye brings to the reigning Super Bowl champions.
“From Day 1, I’ve tried to learn all three positions,” DeJean said. “I’ve played all three positions at this point. So if it comes to a point where they put me out there, I feel prepared to do that.”
Fangio also told reporters that DeJean could see some action at safety in the Eagles’ preseason opener against Cincinnati on Thursday. While that would give fans just a preview of what he can do in that spot, it’s not as though Fangio would keep him out there for long.
Still, for now, the position change for DeJean isn’t quite as set in stone. But either way, the former Hawkeye certainly seems poised to be a budding star in Phllly’s impressive defense as he heads into his second NFL season.
