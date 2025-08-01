Iowa Hawkeyes' Underrated Star Lands Jarring NFL Draft Outlook
The Iowa Hawkeyes have definitely put some impressive talent into the NFL over the years, and while they are mostly known for their tight ends, they have also been quite adept at developing offensive linemen. Brandon Scherff. Marshal Yanda. Tyler Lindenbaum. Tristan Wirfs. Alaric Jackson. Robert Gallery. The list goes on and on.
It probably won't stop there, either, as Iowa boasts one of the best offensive lines in the country heading into 2025, and Dane Brugler of The Athletic just dropped a rather massive NFL Draft outlook for center Logan Jones, ranking him fifth among all interior offensive linemen in the 2026 class.
"With his exceptional quickness and blocking instincts, Jones is often the catalyst for Iowa’s big plays in the run game. However, what stands out most on tape is his stubborn resolve to finish each snap with the same relentless mentality," Brugler wrote.
Brugler then went on to compare Jones to former Hawkeyes star Tyler Linderbaum, who is currently starring for the Baltimore Ravens.
"An undersized, former defensive tackle at Iowa who goes on to become a draft pick at center? Stop me if that sounds familiar. Tyler Linderbaum made that same transition a few years back," Brugler added. "... Though not the same level of pro prospect as Linderbaum, who has become one of the best centers in the NFL, Jones has a next-level future ahead of him and starts the 2025 season as the top senior at his position."
Linderbaum was selected by the Ravens with the 25th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, so it will certainly be interesting to see where Jones ends up going in the draft next spring. He also has a whole season ahead of him to improve his standing.
Read More Iowa Hawkeyes Coverage
