Odds & Trends: Iowa at Iowa State

Looking at Numbers, Notes for Saturday's Cy-Hawk Clash

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Last week, I introduced this weekly piece and explained why. I would have taken the under on me making it back for Week 2.

Yet, here we are. I can't even predict what I'm going to do so be sure not to take any of my gambling advice.

It's good news that I don't offer any guidance in this space. I just provide information and leave you to your own devices.

Here's a look by the numbers at how Saturday's Cy-Hawk game between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa at Jack Trice Stadium:

Point Spreads: The game opened at Iowa +5.0 at Vegas Insider (VI). The VI consensus showed the number at the Hawkeyes +4.0 as of Thursday afternoon. That consensus included BetMGM, Caesars, SportsBook, Fan Duel, Draft Kings, Points Bet and Circa Sports with MetMGM, Caesars, Fan Duel, Draft Kings and Points Bet all at ISU -4.5.

If you're shopping locally, Elite Sportsbook in Riverside, Iowa also showed Iowa at +4.5 Thursday afternoon. Likewise, the Hard Rock Sportsbook in Sioux City had it at Iowa State -4.5.

Money Lines: The VI consensus opened with ISU -200 and Iowa +170, numbers which fell to -185 and +165, respectively, as of Thursday afternoon. Fan Duel was the high on the Cyclones at -210 and the Hawkeyes at +168. Circa is the low on ISU (-180) and Iowa (+155).

Locally, Elite put the Cyclones at -190 and Iowa at +165. Hard Rock showed ISU at -195 and the Hawkeyes at +165.

Over/Under: Also referred to as "the total", this number represents the amount of combined points scored by the two teams. As of Thursday morning, VI consensus puts it at 46.0, down from the 48.5 open. BetMGM, Circa and Fan Duel all showed it at 46.5.

Locally, Elite and Hard Rock also show 46.0.

Public Percentages Wagered: Books track the percentages of bets placed on each team in a given game.

As of Thursday afternoon, 65 percent of the wagers were made on the Hawkeyes, according to ActionNetwork.com, which showed the point spread at ISU -5.5.

These percentages often shift as the game draws closer. The "sharps" (professional gamblers) frequently come in late with their bets.

ISU Trends

-Cyclones are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games following a ATS loss.

-Cyclones are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as a favorite.

-Cyclones are 4-1 ATS vs. a team with a winning record.

-Cyclones are 3-8 ATS in their last 11 non-conference games.

-Cyclones are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games in September.

-Under is 4-0 in Cyclones last 4 non-conference games.

-Under is 5-0 in Cyclones last 5 home games.

Iowa Trends

-Hawkeyes are 3-0-1 ATS in their last 4 games as an underdog.

-Hawkeyes are 6-1-1 ATS in their last 8 games overall.

-Hawkeyes are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games following a straight up win.

-Hawkeyes are 7-2 ATS in their last 9 non-conference games.

-Hawkeyes are 1-7 ATS in their last 8 games as a road underdog.

-Over is 4-1 in Hawkeyes last 5 games as a road underdog.

-Over is 4-1-1 in Hawkeyes last 6 non-conference games.

Matchup Trends

-Over is 3-1-1 in the last 5 meetings in Iowa State.

-Under is 4-1-1 in the last 6 meetings.

-Home team is 4-0 ATS in their last 4 meetings.