Iowa Football Building Relationship with Dante Reno

There's something special about Dante Reno's connection with Iowa Football.

You never forget your first.

The Hawkeyes offered the 2024 Windsor (CT) Loomis Chaffee School quarterback a scholarship all the way back in February of last year following his freshman season at Fiskdale (MA) Tantasqua Regional High. They represented the first of many opportunities that would come his way.

He connected right away with then Iowa quarterback coach Ken O'Keefe.

"He’s a great coach but an even better person. He’s awesome to talk to and he is going to be a great coach to build a relationship with during this process," Reno told HN at the time.

They built that relationship up until O'Keefe announced his retirement this past winter. Reno handled it like someone who thinks beyond football.

"I was not disappointed when he retired. He’s a great guy and was really good to me. He deserved that," Reno told HN

O'Keefe stayed on with the program as a consultant. He handed off Reno's recruitment to his successor at quarterback coach.

"I am now communicating with Brian Ferentz," Reno said.

While he continues building his relationship with Ferentz, who is the school's offensive coordinator, Reno is working off an affinity for the program already acquired.

"I love the tradition, and the facilities are awesome," he said.

Reno (6-2, 205) is planning visits for the summer. The Hawkeyes are on the list of schools he'd like to see.

So far, Reno has visited Clemson, Vanderbilt, Georgia Tech, Purdue, Kentucky, South Carolina and Wake Forest. Other than Clemson, all of those programs have offered him a scholarship.

Arizona, Cincinnati, Connecticut, Houston, Indiana, Iowa State, Louisville, Minnesota, Mississippi, NC State, Syracuse, Central Florida, Virginia and West Virginia also have offered scholarships. Penn State and Wisconsin were among the schools showing interest.

Last fall, Reno completed 66 percent of his passes for 2,507 yards with 27 total touchdowns. Loomis Chaffee won the New England Championship.

Rivals ranks Reno as a four-star recruit, the No. 15 quarterback in the '24 Class and the No. 206 player overall in the recruiting cycle. The On3 consensus shows him as the No. 18 signal caller, the No. 2 player in his state and the No. 228 player overall in '24.

You can view Reno's sophomore highlights HERE.