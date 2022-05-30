Iowa Football Freshman Preview: Deshaun Lee

Deshaun Lee will be arriving at Iowa in a few weeks with a mixture of humility and confidence. It should serve him well.

The Belleville (MI) High cornerback joins an experienced secondary. The competition for playing time in 2022 will be stiff.

"My mindset is to come and give 110 percent effort and soak up all the knowledge I can," Lee told HN. "With my skill set and playing ability, I feel as if I won't be on the sideline for long,"

Lee (5-10, 175) and his Hawkeye true freshmen classmates arrive in Iowa City between June 9-12. It kicks off the realization of a childhood dream.

"I'm feeling a lot of excitement. I'm just overall ready to come and work and show what I'm capable of," Lee said.

The Hawkeyes signed five defensive backs in December. One of them, Olando Trader, announced this week that he was reopening his recruitment.

Xavier Nwankpa and TJ Hall enrolled at Iowa in January and experienced spring ball. Lee and Koen Entringer chose a summer arrival.

"I've been working out with my speed trainer, Troy Burrell, and I've been in the weight room like crazy just to make sure I'll be ready for the next level," Lee said of his offseason.

"I've also been perfecting my craft with some of my teammates that are also going to college."



As a senior, Lee was named to the first-team Michigan Dream Team on defense and honorable mention all-state as wide receiver. He recorded 804 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns with two rushing touchdowns. He returned a fumble and an interception for scores on defense.

Lee also lettered in track and basketball for Belleville.

"My goals for Year 1 are to just be able to play football while learning a lot for the future years, while also succeeding in the classroom," said Lee, a Business major.

Lee chose the Hawkeyes ahead of scholarship offers from Kentucky, Pittsburgh, Syracuse and others. He connected with Iowa defensive coordinator and secondary coach, Phil Parker.

"I have a great relationship with coach Parker. He checks up on me very often and just wants me to be the best version of me. I appreciate him for giving me the opportunity at Iowa," Lee said.

Lee, who will room with Entringer this season, is communicating with his classmates as well.



"I have a pretty good relationship with my recruiting class. We talk in group chats," he said.

Lee will be coming to Iowa City looking to excel on and off the field.



"My personal, long-term goals are to graduate and to be one of the greatest to come out of Iowa," he said.