Olando Trader De-Commits from Iowa Football

When HN spoke with Olando Trader last week, he said he was looking forward to arriving on Iowa's campus June 12. Wednesday, the Class of 2022 Jackson (MI) High defensive back announced on social media that he was de-committing from the Hawkeyes.

"Iowa has always been a place that I called home," Trader wrote in his post. "The coaches were amazing, the environment was live and the players were great to be around.

"After many conversations and decisions, I have decided to open my recruitment up to find where I can be the most successful and better myself as a student-athlete. I am de-committing from Iowa and my recruitment is 100 percent open at this time. Respect the decision!"

Trader (6-0, 185) bonded with Hawkeye defensive coordinator and secondary coach Phil Parker during the recruiting process.

"I have a really good relationship with coach Parker," Trader told HN last week. "He's the main reason I choose Iowa over any other schools. He knows what he's talking about, and he's the best at doing it."

Trader was verbally committed to Central Michigan before Iowa flipped him on Dec. 15, the kickoff of the early signing period. Nebraska and Vanderbilt also came in late for the Rivals' three-star prospect.

Trader earned all-state, all-region and all-conference honors as a senior, when he was named conference MVP. He played cornerback and wide receiver for Jackson, setting a school record for receiving yards. He served as team captain for three years.

Rivals ranked him as the No. 54 cornerback nationally in the '22 Class and the No. 13 overall player in Michigan for the cycle.

Iowa returns reigning Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year Riley Moss at one starting cornerback spot for '22. Veterans Terry Roberts and Jermari Harris, both of whom have started games, are competing for the spot vacated by Matt Hankins. Several other players come back at the position.

In addition to Trader, Iowa signed four other defensive backs in the '22 Class. Xavier Nwankpa and TJ Hall enrolled in January. Koen Entringer and Deshuan Lee were due in town on June 12.