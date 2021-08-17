Watch: Deuce Hogan Kids Day Plays

Sports Illustrated home
All Practice Plays with Redshirt Freshman Behind Center
IOWA CITY, Iowa - COVID-19 wiped out Deuce Hogan's first Kids Day opportunity to perform in front of Iowa Football fans last summer. The redshirt freshman from Texas finally experienced the event Saturday here at Kinnick Stadium. 

The video below shows all of the offensive plays with Hogan behind center. It includes the good and the bad on both sides of the ball. You can watch reps by QB1 Spencer Petras HERE and No. 2 Alex Padilla HERE

We will post the video with plays from true freshman signal caller Joey Labas Tuesday morning. When added to film from the Top 3 quarterbacks, you will be able to watch the 11-on-11 portion of Kids Day in its entirety. 

