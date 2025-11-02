Dylan Raiola Announcement Shakes Up Iowa’s Season Finale
While the Iowa Hawkeyes have been resting on their Bye week, chaos has ensued in the Big 10. Nebraska's star quarterback, Dylan Raiola, suffered an injury against No. 23 USC. USC is a team the Hawkeyes will be playing in two weeks, but the red-hot Trojans proved to be too much for the Cornhuskers.
One of the main reasons for Nebraska's demise against USC was an injury to Raiola. Ultimately, his fate was revealed on November 2. After the announcement that he broke his fibula, Iowa learned they won't have to face him on Black Friday.
Iowa Hawkeyes Will Not Have to Face Dylan Raiola
Without Raiola, Nebraska would've never been ranked this season. He may not be a Heisman frontrunner, but Raiola's contributions to the Cornhuskers have not gone unnoticed.
The sophomore QB's season comes to an end with him completing a career high 72.4% of his passes. He went 181/250 for an even 2,000 yards, 819 shy of what he did in his freshman campaign. Raiola threw 18 touchdowns to just six interceptions.
After suffering a broken fibula against the Trojans, Nebraska announced that their starting QB would be forced to miss the remainder of the season. The now 6-3 (3-3) Cornhuskers have a favorable schedule down the stretch, though their next two games are on the road.
Nebraska will get to play UCLA and Penn State before their season finale on November 28 against Iowa. That game will be broadcasted on CBS at 12:00 p.m. EST.
Iowa Will Face Freshman QB TJ Lateef
Lateef, who's appeared in three games this season, threw seven passes against the Trojans. He looked out of place against the No. 23 team in the nation, though he lit it up earlier in the year against Akron and Houston Christian.
The freshman went 5/7 for 7 yards against USC. Those numbers are far from what he put up in his first two appearances: 6/7 for 128 yards (vs. Akron) and 5/5 126 yards with a touchdown against HCU.
Lateef hasn't had a ton of chances to use his legs, but he has 11 carries for 50 yards in those three games. The 6'1'' 200-pound QB hails from Compton, CA. He'll have a few weeks to get his feet wet before taking on the Hawkeyes in both team's regular season finale. Thankfully for Lateef, most of the pressure is off of him as the team already qualified for a bowl game.
