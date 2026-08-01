Every Iowa Hawkeyes Player's Rating in the New EA Sports College Football 27
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The gaming world is awaiting the release of EA Sports College Football 27, and every nugget of information coming out about the game is being analyzed.
The stadium rankings put a stamp of approval on Kinnick Stadium, and the Iowa Hawkeyes saw a trio of stars near the top of their positions in the game.
What about the rest of the roster? Check out how every Iowa player that opted into this year's game is rated.
Quarterbacks
Jeremy Hecklinski: 71
Hank Brown: 69
Jimmy Sullivan: 66
The ratings confirm the reality. This is a quarterback battle in Iowa City, and in EA Sports CFB 27, players can run this battle themselves, giving Jeremy Hecklinski and Hank Brown chances.
Running Backs
Kamari Moulton: 88
Lendon Phillips Jr.: 82
Brevin Doll: 77
Nathan NcNeil: 76
What a strong group and a very respectable rating for Kamari Moulton. As this fall should show us, Kamari Moulton will be the main back. Why not go for 1,000 yards with him in the video game?
Wide Receivers
Reece Vander Zee: 79
Tony Diaz: 79
Evan James: 77
Jarriett Biue: 74
Dayton Howard: 72
KJ Parker: 71
Marcello Vitti: 71
Alex Eichmann: 69
Xavier Stinson: 67
Tight Ends
DJ Vonnahme: 88
Addison Ostrenga: 75
Zach Ortwerth: 75
Thomas Meyer: 74
Mason Woods: 73
Ike Speltz: 65
Expect a lot of two-tight-end sets from Tim Lester this year, and a lot of them in the playbook in this game. Iowa could be built around 12 personnel, which is a good thing given that Addison Ostrenga and Zach Ortwerth are more than simply depth pieces behind DJ Vonnahme.
Left Tackles
Trevor Lauck: 90
Will Nolan: 72
Bodey McCaslin: 70
Left Guards
Leighton Jones: 79
Cael Winter: 73
Centers
Kade Pieper: 90
Right Guards
Trent Wilson: 79
Lucas Allgeyer: 72
Right Tackles
Jack Dotzler: 77
Cannon Leonard: 72
Defensive Ends
Iose Epenesa: 76
Kennett Merrieweather: 75
Kahmari Brown: 73
Joseph Anderson: 72
Chima Chineke: 71
I was curious to see how the pass rushers shook out for Iowa, and this is pretty close to confirming my belief. Iowa is going to need someone to splash once the season gets underway to provide pressure on quarterbacks.
Defensive Tackles
Bryce Hawthorne: 78
Brice Stevenson: 75
Will Hubert: 75
Emmanuel Olagbaju: 71
Devan Kennedy: 69
Lance Ingold: 68
Luke Gaffney: 67
Linebackers
Jayden Montgomery: 78
Cam Buffington: 75
Landyn Van Kekerix: 74
Julian Manson: 73
Derek Weisskopf: 71
Preston Ries: 68
Billy Weivoda: 67
Nolan DeLong: 65
Not that ratings confirm much, but it's another step in the direction of Cam Buffington earning the starting job alongside Jayden Montgomery when Iowa plays its 4-2-5 defensive scheme.
Cornerbacks
Deshaun Lee: 85
Jaylen Watson: 80
Darion Jones: 75
Rashad Godfrey Jr.: 75
Safeties
Zach Lutmer: 88
Tyler Brown: 82
Anthony Hawkins: 79
Xavier Styles: 72
Ty Hudkins: 71
Cody Haddad: 70
Kyler Gerardy: 68
Zach Lutmer leading the way for the Hawkeyes here makes a lot of sense. Being Iowa's versatile chess piece, putting him as a safety in the game is also the right call.
Move him around like Phil Parker, slot him at corner against good wide receivers, or add him in the run game. Lutmer can be moved around in the game just like real life.
Kickers
Eli Ozick: 71
Punters
Tanner Philpott: 71
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Riley Donald, a former NCAA student-athlete, played four years of college football and was a team captain at Augustana College. He has spent nearly five years at USA TODAY Sports covering Iowa football, Iowa men’s basketball, and Iowa women’s basketball, along with a broader coverage focusing primarily on Big Ten football and basketball. Began covering the Dallas Cowboys. Radio guest on several ESPN stations discussing Iowa football, the NFL draft, and more.Follow rileydonald7