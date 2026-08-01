Every Iowa Hawkeyes Player's Rating in the New EA Sports College Football 27

The gaming world is awaiting the release of EA Sports College Football 27, and every nugget of information coming out about the game is being analyzed.



The stadium rankings put a stamp of approval on Kinnick Stadium, and the Iowa Hawkeyes saw a trio of stars near the top of their positions in the game.



What about the rest of the roster? Check out how every Iowa player that opted into this year's game is rated.

Quarterbacks

Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski (10) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers Oct. 25, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jeremy Hecklinski: 71

Hank Brown: 69

Jimmy Sullivan: 66





The ratings confirm the reality. This is a quarterback battle in Iowa City, and in EA Sports CFB 27, players can run this battle themselves, giving Jeremy Hecklinski and Hank Brown chances.

Running Backs

Kamari Moulton: 88

Lendon Phillips Jr.: 82

Brevin Doll: 77

Nathan NcNeil: 76



What a strong group and a very respectable rating for Kamari Moulton. As this fall should show us, Kamari Moulton will be the main back. Why not go for 1,000 yards with him in the video game?

Wide Receivers

Reece Vander Zee: 79

Tony Diaz: 79

Evan James: 77

Jarriett Biue: 74

Dayton Howard: 72

KJ Parker: 71

Marcello Vitti: 71

Alex Eichmann: 69

Xavier Stinson: 67

Tight Ends

Dec 31, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end DJ Vonnahme (81) receives a pass for a touchdown defended by Vanderbilt Commodores linebacker Bryce Cowan (22) in the third quarter during the ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

DJ Vonnahme: 88

Addison Ostrenga: 75

Zach Ortwerth: 75

Thomas Meyer: 74

Mason Woods: 73

Ike Speltz: 65



Expect a lot of two-tight-end sets from Tim Lester this year, and a lot of them in the playbook in this game. Iowa could be built around 12 personnel, which is a good thing given that Addison Ostrenga and Zach Ortwerth are more than simply depth pieces behind DJ Vonnahme.

Left Tackles

Trevor Lauck: 90

Will Nolan: 72

Bodey McCaslin: 70

Left Guards

Leighton Jones: 79

Cael Winter: 73

Centers

Apr 26, 2025; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa offensive lineman Kade Pieper looks to the sideline during a spring NCAA football open practice at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Cress/For the Register | Joseph Cress/For the Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kade Pieper: 90

Right Guards

Trent Wilson: 79

Lucas Allgeyer: 72

Right Tackles

Jack Dotzler: 77

Cannon Leonard: 72

Defensive Ends

Iose Epenesa: 76

Kennett Merrieweather: 75

Kahmari Brown: 73

Joseph Anderson: 72

Chima Chineke: 71



I was curious to see how the pass rushers shook out for Iowa, and this is pretty close to confirming my belief. Iowa is going to need someone to splash once the season gets underway to provide pressure on quarterbacks.

Defensive Tackles

Bryce Hawthorne: 78

Brice Stevenson: 75

Will Hubert: 75

Emmanuel Olagbaju: 71

Devan Kennedy: 69

Lance Ingold: 68

Luke Gaffney: 67

Linebackers

Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Cam Buffington (33) runs the ball after intercepting a pass during a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers Oct. 25, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jayden Montgomery: 78

Cam Buffington: 75

Landyn Van Kekerix: 74

Julian Manson: 73

Derek Weisskopf: 71

Preston Ries: 68

Billy Weivoda: 67

Nolan DeLong: 65



Not that ratings confirm much, but it's another step in the direction of Cam Buffington earning the starting job alongside Jayden Montgomery when Iowa plays its 4-2-5 defensive scheme.

Cornerbacks

Deshaun Lee: 85

Jaylen Watson: 80

Darion Jones: 75

Rashad Godfrey Jr.: 75

Safeties

Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Zach Lutmer (6) runs with the ball after intercepting a pass by Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) Sept. 27, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Zach Lutmer: 88

Tyler Brown: 82

Anthony Hawkins: 79

Xavier Styles: 72

Ty Hudkins: 71

Cody Haddad: 70

Kyler Gerardy: 68



Zach Lutmer leading the way for the Hawkeyes here makes a lot of sense. Being Iowa's versatile chess piece, putting him as a safety in the game is also the right call.



Move him around like Phil Parker, slot him at corner against good wide receivers, or add him in the run game. Lutmer can be moved around in the game just like real life.

Kickers

Eli Ozick: 71

Punters

Tanner Philpott: 71