Everything You Need To Know For Iowa Hawkeyes National Signing Day
With the 2024-25 college football season beginning to wrap up, head coach Kirk Ferentz and the Iowa Hawkeyes are in the midst of preparing for next year.
One important date for the program's future outlook will be National Signing Day. On Feb 5, 2025, recruits will be able to sign a letter of intent to a Division I program. However, a majority of the Hawkeyes' 2025 recruiting class signed their letter of intent to Iowa during the early signing day period on Dec 4.
Who Should You Keep An Eye On?
Despite most of the recruits already signing, there are a few highly-touted prospects to keep an eye on as we near the National Signing Day.
Three-star linebacker Christian Pierce remains uncommitted, with Iowa still in the mix for the young talent. The younger brother of Michigan defensive lineman Trey Pierce has drawn interest from multiple power four schools, including the Wolverines, Ole Miss, and Ohio State. Pierce is the No. 64-ranked linebacker in the 2025 class, according to 247Sports' Composite Ratings.
Ferentz has two linebacker signed in the 2025 recruiting cycle in four-star Burke Gautcher and three-star Carson Cooney, but could use more depth at the position with multiple LBs set to graduate this year.
In addition to Pierce, the Hawkeyes are still in the running for three-star athlete Cashus Shivers, who also remains uncommitted.
The Detroit, MI product played both wide receiver and defensive back during his high school career and is the No. 25-ranked player in the state of Michigan, according to 247Sports' Composite Ratings. Shivers received offers from Kentucky, Indiana, and Missouri.