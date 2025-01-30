Former Iowa Hawkeyes Standout Could Be NFL Cut Candidate
The Iowa Hawkeyes have a lot of former players on NFL rosters. In recent years, they have been a very underrated school when it comes to sending quality players to the next level.
Kirk Ferentz and company have built a very successful program. They may not be national championship successful, but they run things the right way and they help build good players and good men.
Amani Hooker is one of the more forgotten former Iowa stars in the NFL. However, he has created a lot of success for himself.
Unfortunately, Hooker might be facing a difficult offseason.
As shared by Titans Wire, Hooker has been named a top potential cut candidate this offseason. It's possible that the Tennessee Titans could move on from him.
During the 2024 NFL season, Hooker put together a big-time season for the Titans. He played in 14 games, racking up 71 tackles, two forced fumbles, five interceptions, and nine defended passes. Truth be told, it was the best season of his career to this point.
Many Hawkeyes fans remember Hooker from his time with the Iowa football program. He was an absolute star during his college career as well.
In three seasons at Iowa, with two of those years having a large role, Hooker totaled 125 tackles, a sack, six interceptions, a defensive touchdown, and nine defended passes. He was one of the best defensive backs that the Hawkeyes have sent to the NFL.
Hooker would not be getting cut due to a lack of production. It would be a cap-saving move from Tennessee.
That being said, it could be a great scenario for Hooker as well. He would enter free agency coming off of a big year. Plenty of teams around the NFL could use help in the secondary.
If the Titans do end up deciding to cut Hooker, the hope would be that he would land an even more lucrative deal, potentially even with a winning team.