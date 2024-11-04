Former Iowa Star On The Move Before NFL Trade Deadline?
Brandon Scherff is one of the most notable players in Iowa Hawkeyes history, as he was selected by Washington with the fifth overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft.
That made Scherff only the second Iowa product in the 2000s to go in the top 10 of the draft, with the other being Robert Gallery back in 2004.
But now, Scherff is finding himself in the news for different reasons.
The Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman could be one of many players dealt before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline, with Dianna Russini of The Athletic reporting that Scherff is available.
"No surprise: Buffalo safety Mike Edwards is available, and so is Jaguars five-time Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff," Russini wrote.
Scherff spent the first seven years of his career in Washington, establishing himself as one of the best guards in football.
During that time, he made five Pro Bowl appearances and also earned a First-Team All-Pro selection.
The 32-year-old went on to sign with the Jaguars in 2022, and while he hasn't quite been the same player since, he has still been very reliable and durable, as he has not missed a game since joining Jacksonville.
Scherff is in the final year of his deal, so it makes sense for the struggling Jaguars to move him now before potentially losing him for nothing in free agency.
Given how much of a need there is for offensive linemen around the NFL, Jacksonville is sure to receive plenty of calls on the Hawkeyes legend.