Tennessee Titans 2027 Super Bowl Odds: Titans Still Not Considered AFC Contender

The Tennessee Titans finished at 3-14 this past season, tied for the worst record in the NFL, but it's not all bad news for Titans fans.

Already this offseason, the Titans have hired what seems to be a strong group of new coaches, including Robert Saleh as head coach, Brian Daboll as offensive coordinator, and Gus Bradley as defensive coordinator.

While it's a step in the right direction, it's not enough for the betting market to respect the Titans as contenders.

Titans Super Bowl 61 Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

+12000 (tied for 26th best odds)

DraftKings has given the Titans +12000 odds to win Super Bowl 61, which is an implied probability of 0.83%. That's one spot below the Falcons (+10000), and tied with the Panthers, who also have odds of +12000.

The Titans had little to hang their hat on last season, ranking amongst the worst in the NFL on both sides of the ball. Hopefully, a brand new coaching staff will find some strengths on this roster to lean on.

The biggest question the Titans have to answer is whether or not Cam Ward is the quarterback of the future for this team. He had some bright spots for them, but overall, he struggled in his rookie season. Blame can be pointed at the worst offensive line in football and a sub-par wide receiver core, so Tennessee needs to get him some help before the Titans can truly evaluate what they have in the 2025 No. 1 pick.

Things may start to move in the right direction for the Titans, but this is going to be another down year for Tennessee.

