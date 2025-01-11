Former Iowa Hawkeyes Star Named Biggest Pro Bowl Snub
Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Cooper DeJean enjoyed a terrific rookie season, registering 51 tackles, a half of a sack, a forced fumble, three fumble recoveries and six passes defended.
To those who watched DeJean with the Iowa Hawkeyes, the success he experienced with the Eagles in Year 1 should not come as much of a surprise.
DeJean was so good in 2024, as a matter of fact, that Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus has listed him among the 10 biggest Pro Bowl snubs of the year.
"The Eagles inserted DeJean into the starting lineup in Week 6, and since that point, Philadelphia ranks first in success rate and EPA per play," Locker wrote. "That’s no coincidence, given DeJean’s stellar 82.7 PFF overall grade, the best for any rookie cornerback and third among all qualifiers at the position. The Iowa product was multi-dimensionally strong, recording a 90.8 PFF run-defense grade (second) and a 79.3 PFF coverage grade (sixth)."
DeJean was lauded for his versatility at Iowa, and when the Eagles selected him in the second round of the NFL Draft last April, they were met with massive praise largely due to DeJean's ability to play all over the secondary.
The 21-year-old began his collegiate career at Iowa in 2021 but did not begin earning significant playing time until his second season, when he racked up 75 tackles, five picks, eight passes defended and three defensive touchdowns.
Then, during his final season with the Hawkeyes, DeJean totaled 41 tackles, a couple of interceptions and five passes defended, notching All-American honors.
The future certainly seems bright for DeJean.
Now, we'll see how the youngster performs in the playoffs.