Former Iowa Star Could be Astonishing Trade Candidate
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is unquestionably one of the most notable NFL players to ever come from the University of Iowa.
Kittle wasn't considered a top prospect when he entered the NFL Draft in 2017, as the 49ers scooped him up in the fifth round.
However, the former Iowa Hawkeyes star has gone on to establish himself as one of the best weapons in football, having earned six Pro Bowl selections while notching First-Team All-Pro honors twice throughout his professional career.
But could Kittle's time in San Francisco be coming to an end?
The Niners just had a miserable 2024 campaign, going 6-11 just one year after making it all the way to the Super Bowl.
It's going to be a very interesting offseason in the Bay, and it could result in a major shakeup on what was largely viewed as the NFL's best roster heading into the year.
Does that mean Kittle could be dealt?
It may not be incredibly likely, but it's also not out of the realm of possibility.
Kittle is preparing to enter the final year of his deal, and he is 31 years old. Yes, he just hauled in 78 receptions for 1,106 yards and eight touchdowns, but you do have to wonder just how much longer he will be able to play at an elite level.
The 49ers are dealing with a rather tenuous financial situation due to the fact that they may have to extend quarterback Brock Purdy this offseason, and after handing wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk a new deal before the 2024 campaign began, they may have to draw the line somewhere.
This doesn't necessarily mean San Francisco is going to shop Kittle, but after such a brutal season, the Niners may at least listen to teams that may inquire about him.
The NFL is a cutthroat business, and if the 49ers are able to get a worthwhile offer for Kittle, they may seriously consider pulling the trigger.
So, will Kittle get traded? Probably not, but it's more likely now than it ever was before.