Former Iowa Star Records Massive Strip Sack for Packers
There are quite a few former Iowa Hawkeyes stars playing in the NFL. One of them is pass-rusher Lukas Van Ness, who is currently playing for the Green Bay Packers.
Van Ness was a major defensive threat for Iowa during his college career. He has started off his career with the Packers playing solid football, but he has yet to show the full elite potential that made him the No. 13 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Today, however, he did flash that potential and talent.
With Green Bay facing off against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 12 NFL action, Van Ness came through with a massive play. In the fourth quarter with the Packers up 24-10, Van Ness came through with a strip sack against quarterback Brandon Allen.
Following the forced fumble, Green Bay was able to score a touchdown to extend their lead to 31-10.
Take a look at the former Hawkeyes' star making the massive play for the Packers for yourself:
So far this season, Van Ness has played in 10 games coming into today. He had racked up 20 total tackles to go along with a sack and a fumble recovery. Obviously, he now has two sacks on the year.
At just 23 years old, Van Ness is just beginning his NFL career. There is plenty of time for him to continue working hard and developing his game to become the elite pass rusher that Green Bay believes he can be.
During his career with Iowa, Van Ness played two years for the Hawkeyes. He racked up 69 total tackles, 13.5 sacks, and a defended pass.
All of that being said, it's always good to see former Iowa stars finding success at the next level. Van Ness had a massive impact on today's game for the Packers and hopefully he'll continue to improve and become a legitimate star in the NFL.