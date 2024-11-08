Former Iowa Star Aiming To End Brutal Streak
The University of Iowa is known as "Tight End U" for a reason, as the school has produced some of the best tight end talent the NFL has to offer.
However, not every single Hawkeyes tight end has lived up to expectations.
While Dallas Clark, George Kittle, T.J. Hockenson and Sam LaPorta all emerged into NFL stars, Noah Fant has actually been a pretty big disappointment.
Fant was originally selected by the Denver Broncos with the 20th overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft. He spent the first three years of his career with the Broncos, posting decent numbers but never truly establishing himself as a star.
Denver then traded Fant to the Seattle Seahawks in 2022, and his numbers have dipped even further since.
As a matter of fact, Fant is currently mired in a miserable streak: he has not scored a touchdown since December 2022. That means he has gone 27 games without reaching the end zone.
That isn't exactly ideal for a big-bodied tight end who racked up 19 touchdowns in three years at Iowa, including a Big Ten-leading 11 scores during his sophomore campaign.
Last year, Fant caught 32 passes for 414 yards. He has logged 27 catches for 285 yards in eight games this season.
To be fair, the Seahawks are loaded with other pass-catchers, boasting one of the more underrated receiving corps in the league with D.K. Metcalf, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Tyler Lockett.
However, to not score a touchdown in almost two years is rather inexcusable.
We'll see if Fant can finally punch in a score when the Seahawks play their next game against the Arizona Cardinals on Nov. 17.