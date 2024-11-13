Former Iowa Star Among NFL's Worst Contract Values
When the Denver Broncos selected Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, expectations were sky high.
Fant looked like an absolute stud coming out of Iowa, as his unique blend of size and athleticism was a rare thing for a player at his position.
However, Fant has not lived up to his billing.
The 26-year-old spent three seasons with the Broncos before being traded to the Seattle Seahawks in 2022, and since arriving in Seattle, Fant has failed to post a 500-yard campaign.
What's more, Fant has not scored a touchdown since 2022, which makes the two-year, $21 million he signed to remain with the Seahawks last March look all the more questionable.
Tim Weaver of The Sporting News recently cited a preseason article from Bleacher Report's Ryan Fowler where Fowler called Fant the worst investment at tight end in the NFL going into 2024.
Weaver initially disagreed, but now feels that Fowler's assessment was right on point.
"It's understandable that the Seahawks felt a sense of urgency to sign Fant given how quickly the tight end market was moving at the time," Weaver wrote. "However, it's beginning to look like a panic move. If they never intended to carve out a real piece of this offense for Fant then it's a terrible signing on principle. This might be a case of Fant simply not being up to the task, though. Either way, the contract is rapidly turning sour."
Fant has caught 27 passes for 285 yards on the season and is currently dealing with a groin injury. He has definitely not been up to snuff in Seattle, and you have to wonder if the Seahawks are debating adding another tight end during the offseason.