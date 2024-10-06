Former Iowa Hawkeyes Star Snares First NFL Interception
For five seasons, Riley Moss patrolled the Iowa Hawkeyes' secondary and became one of the best ball hawks in the Big Ten. Now, he is doing the same for the Denver Broncos.
During the Broncos' win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon, Moss snared his first career NFL interception, picking off Gardner Minshew down the sideline.
Moss also logged four tackles on the day and has already totaled 33 tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery on the season.
The 24-year-old was selected by Denver in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Moss had a very limited role during his rookie campaign, playing in 14 games and finishing with just six stops. However, due to the departure of Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons, Moss' playing time has increased exponentially this season.
The Ankeny, Ia. native began his collegiate career at Iowa back in 2018 and immediately made an impact, posting 24 tackles and a couple of interceptions. The following year, he took a step back tallying just five tackles and a pair of picks, but during the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign, Moss responded with 43 stops, two interceptions and a defensive touchdown in eight contests.
Moss continued to display his prowess in the Hawkeyes' defensive backfield in 2022, racking up 39 tackles, four picks, a fumble recovery, five passes defended and two more defensive scores. He went on to rattle off 47 tackles, an interception and a couple of forced fummbles in 2023.
Moss was a two-time All-Big Ten selection.