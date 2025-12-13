Cardinals vs. Texans Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 15 (Brissett Airs it Out)
The Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans are two teams headed in complete opposite directions.
Arizona has lost five in a row to drop to 3-10 on the season, while Houston has rattled off five straight wins to improve to 8-5 overall.
Let’s take a look at a few prop picks, including an anytime touchdown scorer, for Cardinals vs. Texans on Sunday, December 14.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. Texans
- Jacoby Brissett OVER 37.5 Passing Attempts (-126)
- Ka’imi Fairbairn OVER 1.5 Field Goals (-189)
- Woody Marks Anytime TD (-155)
Jacoby Brissett OVER 37.5 Passing Attempts (-126)
Jacoby Brissett has done a solid job since taking over under center in Arizona. The Cardinals haven’t necessarily gotten any results, but he’s thrown for 2,459 yards with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions in eight starts.
The Cardinals have needed to air the ball out as they’ve trailed in nearly every game this season, and Brissett has been happy to oblige.
Brissett has had at least 40 passing attempts, let alone 38, in five straight games and six of his eight starts overall. He’s blasted past this 38 number with 44, 40, 49, 57, and 44 during the five-game streak.
Ka’imi Fairbairn OVER 1.5 Field Goals (-189)
Kicking props may be boring, but I’ll take a boring win over an exciting loss.
Texans kicker Kai Fairbairn has been pretty much automatic to kick multiple field goals this season. He’s had at least two in eight straight and nine of 10 games this season, following up 2+ FG in 16 of 20 games last year.
The Cardinals defense struggles, and the Texans haven’t been great at getting the ball into the end zone. Fairbairn should have more than a few field goal attempts on Sunday afternoon.
Woody Marks Anytime TD (-155)
The Cardinals allowed two touchdowns to Blake Corum and another to Kyren Wililams last week, so Texans running back Woody Marks should be itching to get back into the end zone this week.
It doesn’t hurt Marks’ case that Chubb left last game with an injury and missed the first two practices this week.
Marks may only have five touchdowns this season, but this is a great chance for him to make it two games in a row with a score after a receiving TD last week.
