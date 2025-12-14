Three Takeaways From Iowa Dropping Triple Digits On Lindenwood

After losing to a Top 10 team, Iowa proved it doesn't deserve to be dropped much in the upcoming AP Poll. Currently ranked No. 11, the Iowa Hawkeyes will likely fall a few spots, but their 34-point win over Lindenwood proved their worth.

Sure, Lindenwood is quite a step down from the Cyclones, but that doesn't change the fact that their offense was on full display. There aren't many women's teams in the country that can drop triple digits, but Iowa is one of them.

The Hawkeyes improved to 10-1 with the win as they now must prepare for No. 1 UConn. The Huskies just dominated No. 16 USC, 79-51, so one can only imagine what awaits Iowa in the Champions Classic.

1. Hannah Stuelke Is A Game-Changer

When Stuelke shows up, she shows up. The senior dropped 31 points, which was her highest since Feb. 8, 2024, when she scored 47 against Penn State. It's been quite a while since that game, but Stuelke showed she still has what it takes.

Fans were worried about the 6-foot-2 forward after she shot just 35.7% from the field against Iowa State. Whether Stuelke heard the complaints or not, she rebounded quite well by shooting 72.2% against the Lions.

Iowa forward Hannah Stuelke (45) looks to score against the Lindenwood Lions Dec. 13, 2025 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2. Keep An Eye On Journey Houston

One could make a case for Ava Heiden deserving the spotlight over the freshman, but Houston's performance off the bench must be talked about. Her work ethic is unmatched, and she's built for moments like these.

Shockingly, Houston played one less minute in this game than she did against Iowa State. The fouls certainly helped her case in that game, but Houston now has 15+ minutes in her last four games. She's scored double digits in her last two, and she's undoubtedly a name head coach Jan Jensen can build this team around in due time.

3. Free Throws Are Still An Issue

Combined, Iowa's starters finished 5-12 from the free throw line. In a game where the final score was 102-68, it doesn't mean much. That said, it's still an issue. No matter how many hours these players spend at the free throw line, nothing is working.

The Hawkeyes finished 63% from the line, which is nowhere near where they should be. The charity stripe is meant to be a place where points are added automatically, but that hasn't been the case this season. Stuelke was great, but her 31 points still can't hide the fact she was only 5-10 from the free throw line. Keep in mind, Iowa's bench players were a combined 7-7.

