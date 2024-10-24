Former Iowa Hawkeyes Star Receives Massive Injury Update
Former Iowa Hawkeyes star T.J. Hockenson has not played a down with the Minnesota Vikings this season as he recovers from a torn ACL he suffered late last year.
Well, in spite of some optimism that suggested otherwise, Hockenson will not be making his 2024 NFL debut on Thursday night, either.
Tom Pelissero of NFL Network has reported that Hockenson has been ruled out for the Vikings' Week 8 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday evening.
But there is some good news.
Pelissero added that Hockenson will be activated off injured reserve and will make his debut on Nov. 3 against the Indianapolis Colts.
Hockenson initially suffered his injury in Week 16 last December.
The 27-year-old otherwise enjoyed a spectacular campaign in 2023, hauling in 95 receptions for 960 yards and five touchdowns.
Hockenson was originally selected by the Detroit Lions with the eighth overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft and spent the first three-and-a-half seasons of his career with the Lions before being traded to the Vikings midway through the 2022 campaign.
He has already made a couple of Pro Bowl appearances, most recently doing so in 2022 when he caught 86 passes for 914 yards and six scores.
Hockenson spent two years at Iowa, logging 24 catches for 320 yards and three touchdowns during his freshman season before breaking out with 49 grabs for 760 yards and six scores in his second year.
The Chariton, Ia. native is just one star in a long line of brilliant tight end prospects that have emerged from Iowa this century.