Former Iowa Star Shows He Is Still An Elite Threat
Former Iowa Hawkeyes star and current Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson suffered a brutal injury in Week 16 of last season, tearing his ACL.
As a result, Hockenson missed a good chunk of the 2024 NFL campaign, but the 27-year-old returned in Week 9.
During his first game back on the field, Hockenson logged three catches for 27 yards in a win over the Indianapolis Colts.
Hockenson was just wetting his palate with that performance, because this past weekend, he totaled eight grabs for 72 yards in a victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The fact that Hockenson was able to nab eight receptions in his second contest back on the gridiron after missing nearly a year is certainly impressive and shows that the Iowa legend still has plenty of gas left in the tank.
Hockenson spent two seasons with the Hawkeyes in 2017 and 2018. He caught 24 passes for 320 yards and three touchdowns during his freshman campaign, and the following year, he hauled in 49 receptions for 760 yards and six scores, establishing himself as an elite NFL prospect.
The Chariton, Ia. native was then selected by the Detroit Lions with the eighth overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft and spent the first three-and-a-half years of his career with the Lions before being traded to the Vikings midway through the 2022 campaign.
Hockenson has already made two Pro Bowl appearances, most recently doing so in 2022 when he snared 86 balls for 914 yards while reaching the end zone six times.
Last year, he registered 95 catches for 960 yards and five touchdowns.