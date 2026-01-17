Iowa's New Special Teams Coordinator Already Making Waves

After watching LeVar Woods go to a different B1G school, the Iowa Hawkeyes knew they had to get better at special teams.

In just over 24 hours, they did just that. On January 15, head coach Kirk Ferentz announced Chris Polizzi would be their new special teams coordinator.

As of January 16, Polizzi was able to bring in a four and a half star long snapper that is going to be a focal point of Iowa's special teams unit for years to come.

Polizzi's immediate impact cannot be understated. He was a graduate assistant with the Hawkeyes from 2012-14 before returning to the team in 2021.

Iowa Welcomes Matty McLaughlin

After a great visit to Iowa City I am ecstatic to announce my commitment to the university of Iowa. Thank you @chris_polizzi, @CoachSMcIlravy, and @coachbsherm for this AMAZING opportunity. Let’s work. GO HAWKS! @HawkeyeFootball @JHMerrittJr @CoachPoe1914 @willstraka_… pic.twitter.com/OpB3wkIMyx — Matty McLaughlin LS 4.5⭐️ 2026 (@matty_mac42) January 17, 2026

In his commitment post, the first person McLaughlin thanked was Polizzi. If that doesn't speak volumes as to how vital he was in acquiring the Class of 2026 long snapper, who knows what will.

McLaughlin stands 6'2'' 200-pounds and is the No. 30 long snapper in the USA, according to his social media bio. He runs a 4.65 40-yard dash and has a 0.67 second snap speed.

McLaughlin is fresh off a "great visit" that landed his commitment. Polizzi wasted no time getting to work, and McLaughlin is a huge first accomplishment to have on his resume. While adding a long snapper may not seem like a big deal, this goes to show how compettiive Iowa is going to continue to be in the recruiting department as they brought in nearly a five-star player with relative ease.

The Future With Chris Polizzi

We're excited to announce @chris_polizzi as our new Special Teams Coordinator! pic.twitter.com/e0uU0I4Py0 — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) January 15, 2026

Upon being hired, Polizzi had the following to say, "I am honored by the opportunity to be the Special Teams Coordinator at the University of Iowa. I appreciate the trust Coach Ferentz has placed in me. I look forward to contributing to a program focused on tough, smart, and physical football."

"Special teams have been a foundational part of our program’s success throughout my time here. Chris is an excellent coach with a proven track record, and his background with several programs gives him the experience and insights that will continue to contribute to our program," Ferentz added.

Looking at what Woods did with ESPN All-America selection Kaden Wetjen, it's clear just how important special teams is to this program. Wetjen helped pave the way after Tim Dwight set the standard all those years ago.

It's worth noting Iowa will be without kicker Drew Stevens for the first time since the 2022 season. They brought in Eli Ozick from the transfer portal, but it remains to be seen if he can replace Iowa's all time leading kicker.

