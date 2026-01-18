Iowa Finally Earns First Quad 1 Win

The Iowa Hawkeyes never trailed as first-year head coach Ben McCollum picked up his first road win with the team.

Not only was it their first road win, but it snapped a three-game losing streak that could've turned disastrous.

Instead, Iowa is now 13-5 (3-4) with their first Quad 1 win of the season. It took far too long, but the Hawkeyes faced a ton of stiff competition, which includes four of their five losses being to ranked teams.

From here, Iowa needs to keep the momentum going. They don't play another ranked opponent until Feb. 14, so until then, they need to pick up as many wins as possible.

Iowa's First Quad 1 Win Of The Season

Today’s win in Bloomington was Iowa’s:



• 1st road win this year

• 1st Quad 1 win this year

• 1st time holding a team to < 60 pts on the road since Feb 2023

• largest road win since Feb 2023



Needed and got for the Hawkeyes. https://t.co/OlPZ27Oq71 — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) January 17, 2026

ESPN Analytics didn't like Iowa's chances away from home, but whatever McCollum said to the team regarding their three-game losing streak was more than enough to get the job done.

The broadcast kept mentioning it was McCollum's first three-game skid since 2013, which doesn't even seem real. Iowa's head coach hadn't lost three straight games in 13 years, but that's the harsh reality of competing in the B1G.

Regardless, he put that behind him as the likes of Bennett Stirtz and Tavion Banks combined for 53 of the team's 74 points. In the end, they came out on top, 74-57.

Iowa's Favorable Schedule

Made the winning plays 👏 pic.twitter.com/kkgzNiuV1O — Iowa Men’s Basketball (@IowaHoops) January 18, 2026

Even if some of their next opponents wouldn't give them a Quad 1 win, the Hoosiers were a step in the right direction. Iowa finally got over that hump, and now they get to enjoy six straight unranked opponents.

Arguably, their toughest stretch is Feb. 1-4 when they'll be on the west coast at Oregon and Washington. Neither team's record is that great, but that's still a ton of traveling and we all know how well Iowa has played away from home.

Jan 17, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz (14) greets Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Ben McCollum during the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Iowa is still 5-3 in their last eight and has a chance to really gain momentum ahead of their rematch with Purdue. Feb. 14-17 could be a huge breaking point in their season as they're set to host No. 5 Purdue and No. 8 Nebraska, two games that would be massive home wins to get them back into the Top 25.

For now, Iowa has to focus on stringing together wins and keeping their tournament hopes alive. The goal this year was to make the tournament, and it would take a catastrophic collapse in order for that not to happen.

Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!