Former Iowa Star Scores First NFL TD with Colts
A former Iowa Hawkeyes star found the end zone for his first NFL touchdown this afternoon with the Indianapolis Colts.
Tyler Goodson, a former standout running back for Iowa, scored a key touchdown that helped lead the Colts to a 16-10 win over the Miami Dolphins. In an ugly game, Goodson was a major bright spot for Indianapolis.
Take a look at Goodson scoring his first NFL touchdown for yourself:
Throughout the course of the game, Goodson ended up carrying the football 14 times for 51 yards and a touchdown. He was by far the best running back on the field for the Colts.
Goodson stepped up in the absence of star running back Jonathan Taylor, who missed the game with an injury. Without his performance, there is a very good chance that Indianapolis would not have won.
During his time with the Hawkeyes, Goodson racked up 533 carries for 2,551 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also caught 70 passes for 565 yards and a touchdown.
At 23 years old, Goodson has a very bright future ahead of him. He showcased some of his ability to be a serious impact running back in the NFL today. It will be interesting to see if the Colts carve out a bigger role for Goodson moving forward.
So far this season, a lot of Iowa players have made big-time impacts for their NFL teams. As a fan base, it's always cool seeing former players finding success.
Next up, the Hawkeyes will be seeing Kaleb Johnson playing in the NFL. He's the next big thing that will head to the league from Iowa, along with linebacker Jay Higgins.