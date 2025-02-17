Former Iowa Star Cooper DeJean's Brother Lands Michigan Offer
Former Iowa Hawkeyes star Cooper DeJean has become a big name following his dynamic pick six in the Super Bowl against Patrick Mahomes.
He has already shown himself to be a potential future star with the Philadelphia Eagles. As a rookie, he was a playmaker and one of the best young defensive backs in the NFL.
When everything was said and done as a rookie, DeJean ended up playing in 16 games. He racked up 51 total tackles to go along with 0.5 sacks, a forced fumble, three fumble recoveries, and six defended passes.
Now, there is another DeJean who is starting to become a more popular name following the former Iowa standout's impressive rookie season in the NFL.
Jaxx DeJean, Cooper's little brother, is a top-tier prospect in the 2027 recruiting class. Just like his brother did in high school, Jaxx plays both offense and defense.
That being said, he has now received a major offer from a Big Ten school. The Hawkeyes have already offered him, but they are now facing more competition.
As shared by the younger DeJean on X, the Michigan Wolverines have officially offered him.
247 Sports currently has DeJean listed as a five-star recruiting in their composite rankings. He is ranked as the No. 4 ATH in the nation and the No. 29 overall prospect as well.
Obviously, the hope is that Iowa can figure out a way to bring DeJean onboard. Having him come through the same route that his brother took would be a pretty cool story.
However, with teams like Michigan making offers, that will become more difficult.
All of that being said, the Hawkeyes are still very much in the picture but this news will make securing his commitment more difficult. Only time will tell, but Jaxx DeJean is a name to keep a very close eye on.
