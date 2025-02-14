Former Iowa Hawkeyes Star Cooper DeJean Lands Enormous Take
Former Iowa Hawkeyes star defensive back Cooper DeJean has already made a huge name for himself in the NFL. Even before his heroic pick six in the Super Bowl against Patrick Mahomes, DeJean had been a key piece of the Philadelphia Eagles' defense.
After dropping into the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, it is clear that DeJean took that personally. He is out to prove every team who passed on him wrong for doing so.
DeJean has shown true superstar potential for the Eagles. His future could not look more bright.
With that being said, Cris Collinsworth spoke out recently and offered an enormous take about the young defender. He did not hold back from showering DeJean with praise.
During an appearance on the "Up & Adams Show," Collinsworth spoke out very boldly and openly with his thoughts about the former Iowa standout.
“Cooper DeJean may be the biggest steal we’ve ever seen in the second round of a draft," Collinsworth said.
Even though it's a massive statement to make, DeJean has a chance to make it a reality. With the first season he had, he has plenty of room to grow and make an even bigger impact.
Throughout his rookie season, DeJean ended up playing in 16 games. He racked up 51 total tackles to go along with 0.5 sacks, one forced fumble, three fumble recoveries, and six defended passes.
In the playoffs, he played four games and totaled 18 tackles, an interception, a defensive touchdown, and four defended passes.
At just 22 years old, the sky is truly the limit for DeJean. He has endless potential and has only started to scratch the surface of his full potential. That is a scary thought for opposing quarterbacks.
Could he end up being the biggest second round steal in any NFL Draft? Fans will have to wait and see, but there are reasons to think it's possible.
