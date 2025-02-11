Iowa Hawkeyes Projected to Lose Battle for 2026 QB to Hated Rival
The Iowa Hawkeyes still have a lot of irons in the fire for the 2026 recruiting class. Kirk Ferentz is hoping to land one of the best recruiting classes that the program has had in recent years.
So far this offseason, Ferentz and company have been very busy. They landed quite a bit of talent in the transfer portal, including at the quarterback position. Iowa wants to be aggressive and push back into contention in the Big Ten.
Looking ahead to the 2026 recruiting class, the Hawkeyes are still in on quite a few players. One of them is Case Vanden Bosch.
At this point in time, On3 Sports does not have any ranking listed about Vanden Bosch.
Hailing from Brophy College Preparatory in Phoenix, Arizona, Vanden Bosch is an intriguing prospect. He has been recruited by three different teams.
Right now, On3 has a prediction for Vanden Bosch that will now make Iowa fans very happy.
Vanden Bosch is given a 30.7% chance of landing Vanden Bosch, but there is one team given a 66.9% chance. That team is none other than the hated rival Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Finally, Arizona State has been given a 2.4% chance to swoop in and steal Vanden Bosch.
As of right now, Vanden Bosch has taken two unofficial visits to Nebraska. He has taken one to the Hawkeyes as well back in October of 2023.
Granted, this is far from a finished battle. Vanden Bosch has not made a commitment and Iowa could still make a push to land him. However, seeing him pass on the Hawkeyes and head to the Cornhuskers would not make Hawkeyes fans very happy.
