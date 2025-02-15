Iowa Hawkeyes Major QB Target Locks in Key Visit
Kirk Ferentz and the Iowa Hawkeyes are hoping to work their way back into Big Ten contention over the next couple of years. In order to do that, it is clear that the program is focusing on improving its quarterback play.
Heading into the 2025 season, Iowa made two moves for new quarterbacks in the NCAA transfer portal.
Mark Gronowski was brought in and is widely favored to end up being the Hawkeyes' starter to begin the year. Hank Brown was also added via the portal and provides a potential starter for the future.
Now, Iowa is very interested in pursuing an intriguing quarterback in the 2026 recruiting class.
That quarterback is none other than four-star signal caller Peyton Falzone.
Hailing from Nazareth, Pennsylvania, Falzone is currently ranked as the No. 15 quarterback in the 2026 class by 247 Sports. He is also ranked No. 195 in the nation.
While the interest is there from Iowa, an official visit has now been locked in.
Falzone himself opened up about his upcoming visits. The Hawkeyes are firmly on his list, signaling mutual interest between him and the program.
"Rutgers is an unofficial on March 12," Falzone said. "Iowa is an official visit April 5-6. Utah is an official visit April 17-19. I am still nailing down a date with West Virginia."
At least for now, Iowa is being given a shot to recruit him. Ferentz and company may not end up landing him, but they're in the running.
Bringing Falzone onboard in the 2026 recruiting class would give the Hawkeyes a clear outlook under center. If the young quarterback can reach his full potential, he has a star-caliber arm.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see if Iowa can land Falzone's commitment. They have a lot of work to do, but their official visit could help their standing.
Read More Iowa Hawkeyes Coverage
READ MORE: Former Iowa Hawkeyes Star Cooper DeJean Lands Enormous Take
READ MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Star Forward Provides Uplifting Comments
READ MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Forward Receives Brutal Injury News
READ MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Projected to Lose Battle for 2026 QB to Hated Rival
READ MORE: Cooper DeJean Shouts Out Iowa After Eagles' Super Bowl Win