Former Iowa Star Offers Bold Declaration On Hawkeyes
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is one of the greatest Iowa Hawkeyes products in recent memory, and he takes a lot of pride in his alma mater.
During a recent appearance on the Deebo Samuel Show, Kittle explained to his 49ers teammate why Iowa is "Tight End U."
"[T.J.] Hockenson's pretty good. Highest-paid contract," Kittle said. "[Sam] LaPorta seems like he's decent. ... My guy Dallas Clark. He's the OG."
Kittle also revealed an interesting stat where Iowa's starting tight end at least made an NFL practice squad the following year for two decades.
Of course, the best of them all appears to be Kittle, who has not only established himself as one of the best tight ends in the game today, but perhaps one of the greatest tight ends of all-time.
The 31-year-old—who played at Iowa between 2013 and 2016—made five Pro Bowls over his first seven NFL seasons and appears to be on track for another trip this year considering that he already leads the league with five receiving touchdowns through six weeks.
Kittle has posted three 1,000-yard campaigns, topping out at 1,377 back in 2018. He has earned a pair of First-Team All-Pro selections and has also been to the Super Bowl twice.
There is no question that Iowa has a knack for producing great NFL tight ends. The problem is that the Hawkeyes can't seem to find wide receivers...or a quarterback.
Iowa is 4-2 thus far in 2024 and will face the Michigan State Spartans this Saturday.