Gene Riordan Reflects on Recent Iowa Visit
During his first visit to Iowa Football, Gene Riordan felt at home. That was his top takeaway during his campus stop in mid-April.
"I loved how personal they made the visit," Riordan told HN. "Everyone was very kind and accommodating."
The 2026 Hinsdale (IL) Central offensive lineman attended a Hawkeye junior day back in February. He's also stopped at Illinois, Wisconsin and Louisville this spring after game-day stops at Illinois, Duke and Notre Dame last fall.
Riordan is building a relationship with Iowa and offensive line coach George Barnett.
"Coach likes my size, stature and my ability to move around on the field. They also like how I play lacrosse in the offseason," Riordan said.
As a 6-foot-5, 275-pound sophomore, Riordan certainly stands out in lacrosse. It's the size and athleticism you see when he's playing on the O-Line. He stands out in the run game and shows promise in pass protection.
The Hawkeye staff will work with him this summer.
"I will be back for the linemen camp on June 2nd," he said.
Riordan also plans on camping at Oklahoma and Wisconsin this summer as well.