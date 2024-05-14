Iowa Football Adds WR Jacob Gill
Northwestern Transfer Joins Brendan Sullivan with Hawkeyes
Northwestern receiver Jacob Gill announced on Tuesday that he was committing to Iowa. It addressed a position of need for the Hawkeyes.
Gill (6-0, 190) attended Cardinal Gibbons high school in Raleigh, NC. He chose the Wildcats ahead of reported scholarship offers from NC State, Louisville and Wake Forest, among others.
During his three seasons in Evanston, Gill caught 16 passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns. In 2023, he registered one catch for 11 yards and no scores in four games.
Gill will be reunited with former Northwestern quarterback Brendan Sullivan, who committed to the Hawkeyes last week. Gill can use '23 as a redshirt year and have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
