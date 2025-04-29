Inside The Hawkeyes

Iowa Hawkeyes Legend Lands Massive New Deal with 49ers

George Kittle has reclaimed his status as the NFL’s highest-paid tight end, finalizing a record-setting contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers.

Chris Wilson

Nov 25, 2016; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end George Kittle (46) celebrates after a touchdown catch during the second half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
Former Iowa Hawkeyes star George Kittle and the San Francisco 49ers have reached an agreement on a significant contract extension, positioning Kittle once again as the highest-paid tight end in the NFL.


The new deal is reportedly worth $76.4 million over four years, carrying an average annual value of $19.1 million. This figure surpasses the $19 million AAV of Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride, who briefly held the top spot after signing a contract extension earlier this month. Kittle’s extension includes $40 million in total guarantees, with $35 million guaranteed at signing.

Kittle's new deal was first reported early this morning by FanDuel's Bussin' with the Boys.

Kittle recently made headlines when it was reported the tight end was frustrated with ongoing contract talks—which he bluntly refuted. The 49ers' star reported to the team's voluntary offseason program later in the week.


Kittle was originally drafted by the 49ers out of the University of Iowa in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He quickly established himself in San Francisco as one of the league’s most dynamic tight ends. Over eight seasons in the NFL, Kittle has totaled 538 receptions, 7,380 yards, and 45 touchdowns, earning six Pro Bowl honors and two First-Team All-Pro selections.


Kittle moved to Iowa as a child and played high school football in Iowa City and Cedar Falls before committing to the University of Iowa. Under head coach Kirk Ferentz, his role evolved from a lightly used freshman to a senior leader, finishing his college career with 48 catches, 737 yards, and 10 touchdowns. George Kittle's time at Iowa—similar to his tenure in San Francisco—was marked not just by stats, but by his toughness, leadership, and infectious energy that made him a fan favorite.

