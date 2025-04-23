Former Iowa Star Bluntly Shuts Down NFL Reporter Over Contract Dispute
Iowa Hawkeyes legend George Kittle is kind of, sort of engaged in a contract dispute with the San Francisco 49ers, as the tight end has just one year remaining on his deal and has been unable to reach an agreement with the 49ers just yet.
Kittle is not in attendance at the first stage of San Francisco's voluntary offseason workout program, which sounded alarm bells for those wondering if he were at odds with the team as a result of his lack of an extension.
Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported that Kittle's absence was, in fact, related to his contract, but Kittle fired back with a pretty blunt response correcting Russini.
"Your source is incorrect," Kittle posted on X.
Kittle spent four seasons at Iowa between 2013 and 2016 before being selected by the Niners in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.
It didn't take long for the 31-year-old to establish himself as a star, as he hauled in 88 receptions for 1,377 yards and five touchdowns as soon as his sophomore campaign.
Overall, Kittle has made six Pro Bowl appearances while earning a pair of First-Team All-Pro selections. He has also registered four 1,000-yard seasons, including this past year when he caught 78 passes for 1,106 yards and eight scores in an otherwise lost season in the Bay.
Given Kittle's age, you can understand why the 49ers may be a bit hesitant to supply him with a lucrative long-term deal, but perhaps the Madison, Wi. native would be amendable to a hometown discount with the only NFL franchise he has ever known.
