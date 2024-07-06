Hawkeye Football '24 Breakout Players
IOWA CITY, Iowa - The hardest part about constructing preseason lists is setting the rules. What are the parameters for someone to be a breakout player? What makes guys indispensable? How do we define impact performers?
There is a beauty to these exercises, however. You get to make up your own rules.
Today, we're talking players that could break out. Loose measurements work here. It is tough to be a breakout if you've been All-Big Ten, though. That can be a rule.
John Nestor, Sophomore, Cornerback
A Sox fan from the Southside, Nestor (5-11, 196) made himself at home here as a true freshman in 2023. He earned a team hustle award on special teams, appearing in 10 games.
Nestor combines the ingredients that have led to others' success in the Hawkeye secondary. He's a high-level athlete with a good degree of confidence. The Chicago Marist graduate arrived with it last summer.
Nesto should help on special teams again in '24. He'll likely see more time on defense as well having shown signs he can be sound in coverage and against the run.
While he might not yet be a household name, Nestor has the look of one of those guys poised to become more well known.
Ethan Hurkett, Senior, Defensive End
Hurkett already has accomplished a lot, athletically and academically. The National Football Foundation Hampshire Honor Society inductee also produced 49 tackles and multiple memorable plays in a backup role last year.
Still, Hurkett flies somewhat under the radar on one of the country's best defenses. Even with key departures from the '23 unit, returning talent overshadows him.
With Joe Evans exiting for NFL training camp, Hurkett is listed as a starter on the most recent depth chart. More reps can lead to more production, which then leads said player to breaking out.
Hurkett is in this position because he built himself up from a Xavier High linebacker to a hybrid of Evans and Parker Hesse. He might not look like a Lambo off the edge like you'll find at the blue bloods, but he's built like a tank, quick and super strong.
Rhys Dakin, Freshman, Punter
Tory Taylor became a folk hero here, arriving from Australia during the Covid summer of '20 and punting his way into the fans' hearts. They made T-Shirts.
That, as they say, is a tough act to follow. Dakin knows that. He honed his craft through the same ProKick Australia program that raised Taylor.
After watching him hit the ball during spring practice at Kinnick Stadium, we know he shares a powerful leg with his predecessor. The ball sounds loud coming off of his foot and the elevation is quickly evident.
Taylor is remarkably consistent, something that made him attractive to the NFL. Time will tell how Dakin handles performing in front of large, loud crowds.
That said, ProKick has a heck of a track record with pumping out some of the world's top punters. The trend makes betting on Dakin a smart choice.
Kaleb Brown, Junior, Receiver
Tabbing Brown in this writeup was a no-brainer before his recent OWI arrest. We haven't learned of his suspension, although it's typically been one game.
From an ability standpoint, Brown may have more of it than anybody on this list. It's game-changing speed and a natural feel with the ball in his hands that can't be taught.
Now, we'll see if Iowa gets him the ball and if he can catch it more consistently than a year ago. As we know, much depends on improvement in quarterback and offensive line play.
All of those elements also work in conjunction with each other. Scheming to get him the ball so he can deliver big plays helps loosen u defenses, making it easier to run.
If this offense under first-year coordinator Tim Lester is going to click, it feels like Brown has to be a significant part of it. He's different.
Xavier Nwankpa, Junior, Safety
Having a former five-star prospect as a breakout pick might seem a tad odd, but Nwankpa is still waiting to add all-conference football recognition to his academic awards from the Big Ten. When you consider his growth physically and in gaining experience, the path to reaching his considerable potential appears very much in reach.
And let's not get it twisted, the Central Iowa product has contributed to a lot of wins the last few seasons. He captured the team hustle award for special teams as a true freshman and started 12 games on a stellar defense in '23.
Nwankpa is included here for the level to which he could pop more than him raising his profile. He already has a partnership with Pancheros.
Expect plenty of hard hits and tackles from Nwankpa this season. He'll receive awards for his play and will potentially have an NFL decision to make at the end of the year.