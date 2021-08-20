Hawkeye Notes: Spencer Petras on Unitas Watch List

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa junior quarterback Spencer Petras has been named to the 2021 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award watch list. The award is presented annually to the top senior or upperclassman quarterback set to graduate with their class.



Petras (6-foot-5, 233-pounds) passed for 1,569 yards and nine touchdowns last season. He ranked third in the Big Ten in passing yards, fourth in passing touchdowns, fifth in points responsible for (76), and sixth in passing yards per game (196.1). The San Rafael, California, native was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection by league media.



The award is name after quarterback Johnny Unitas, who was nicknamed “The Golden Arm” for his record-setting play for the Baltimore Colts in the NFL. Nate Stanley was a finalist for the award in 2019.



The Hawkeyes open the 2021 season Sep. 4, hosting Indiana.

Allison Howarth Joins Golf Staff

Allison Howarth has been named an assistant coach with the Iowa women’s golf program, it was announced Wednesday by head coach Megan Menzel.

Howarth joins the program following a four-year stint at the University of Incarnate Word. She served as graduate assistant in 2017-18 before being elevated to head coach for the past three seasons.

“I am thrilled to have Allison join our coaching staff,” said Menzel. “She has a proven record of developing players and I am excited for the impact she will make at Iowa. She brings a great competitive energy and matches the values that we have for our women’s golf program. I look forward to her working hard and helping us to continue building our program.”

During her time in San Antonio, the Cardinals saw an 82-spot jump in the Golfstat rankings, moving up from 205 in her first season to 123 in 2021. Incarnate Word finished third (in the national Golfstat rankings) in the Southland Conference in past two seasons and she coached two All-Southland Conference selections.

In her first 1 ½ years, the program’s scoring average dropped 10 shots and she led the program to a school record team score (303). She coached student-athletes to the top two career low rounds and the top two career scoring averages in the school record books.

In the classroom, each of Horwath’s teams finished with 3.47 grade point averages or higher and her 2020-21 squad posted a 3.80 team GPA. She coached four WGCA Academic All-American Scholars, two Southland Academic All-Conference selections and 20 Southland Conference Commissioner Honor Roll recipients in her three seasons as head coach.

Rydberg, Wheaton, Cary Among B1G Soccer Players to Watch

Iowa soccer players Hailey Rydberg, Sara Wheaton and Samantha Cary have been named to the 2021 Big Ten Players to Watch List, the league announced Monday.

Cary has started 37 of Iowa’s 38 games the past two seasons, playing the entirety of nine contests last season. The St. Charles, Missouri, native has logged one goal and four assists as a Hawkeye. Cary helped lead the Hawkeye defense to seven shutouts last spring and earned Iowa’s Hawk Award.

Wheaton also contributed Iowa’s stifling defense last season at the defender position. Hailing from Chandler, Arizona, she has tallied four goals while starting in all but one game each of the past three seasons. Wheaton led the Hawkeyes in 90 minutes performances last season with 14 full games played was voted Iowa’s Defensive Player of the Year.

Rydberg was a Big Ten All-Tournament Team selection last season and voted Iowa’s team MVP. Rydberg started all 17 games and attempted a team-high 44 shots. The midfielder registered two assists, including one on the game-winner in Iowa’s Big Ten Tournament semifinal victory at No. 4 Penn State.

9 Gymnasts Named Scholastic All-Americans

Nine Iowa women’s gymnasts were named Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association Scholastic All-America Award recipients, it was announced Wednesday by the WCGA.

Iowa’s recipients included: senior Erin Castle, junior Allie Gilchrist, senior Emma Hartzler, senior Clair Kaji, junior Bridget Killian, freshman Caelen Lansing, freshman Kareena Mcsweeny, sophomore Allyson Steffensmeier, and sophomore Mackenzie Vance.

WCGA Scholastic All-American have a 3.5 overall grade point average or a 3.5 grade point average for 2020-21.

As a team, the Hawkeyes posted a 3.4364 grade point average.

Women's Tennis Earns Academic Honors

The Iowa women’s tennis program had four Hawkeyes named Division I International Tennis Association Scholar-Athletes.

Danielle Burich, Ashleigh Jacobs, Samantha Mannix and Elise van Heuvelen Treadwell were recognized by the ITA for their academic accomplishments in 2021. Individual honors are awarded to student-athletes with a GPA of 3.50 or above. Jacobs, Mannix, and van Heuvelen Treadwell were all recognized for the third straight year.

For the seventh year in a row, the women’s team was also named an ITA All-Academic Team with a GPA of 3.44 and the 12th time in program history. To earn the team honor, all varsity letterwinners must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.20 or above.

Iowa Baseball Participating in Frisco Classic

The Iowa baseball team will be one of four teams competing at the 2022 Frisco College Baseball Classic, it was announced by Peak Events, LLC. The Hawkeyes will be joined by Texas A&M, Wichita State and Washington State in Frisco, Texas.

Iowa will play the Shockers on March 4, Aggies on March 5 and Cougars on March 6 at the RoughRiders Ballpark.

Tickets for the event are available now at friscoclassic.com. Tickets can be purchased on an individual game basis or as a 3 game package with both reserved and general admission seating options available. All games will be streamed on FloBaseball.

Wichita State went 31-23 during the 2021 season and finished third in the AAC regular season standings. The Shockers, who are coached by third-year head coach Eric Wedge, went 18-13 in league play during the regular season.

Texas A&M posted a 29-27 overall record last season, including a 9-21 mark in SEC play. The Aggies will be led by first-year head coach Jim Schlossnagle in 2022. Schlossnagle was hired in June following an 18-year run at TCU.

Washington State went 26-23 overall and 13-17 in the Pac-12 Conference in 2021. The Cougars are led by third-year head coach Brian Green.

Iowa’s complete 2022 schedule will be released at a later date.