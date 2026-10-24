How to Watch Iowa Football vs Minnesota: Time, TV Channel, Streaming

The wait is nearly over. The Iowa Hawkeyes are getting back in action, and there is no time to waste getting things going. Iowa is walking into enemy territory to the north to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers with the Floyd of Rosedale on the line.

Iowa is rolling with Jeremy Hecklinski at quarterback. The Hawkeyes are 5-1. College Football Playoff dreams are starting to enter the minds of many. With kickoff approaching, here is the one-stop shop for everything you need to know about watching this game.

How to watch Iowa vs Minnesota

Iowa gets another mid-afternoon slot on Saturday, which is something that seems to have become a common trend for the Hawkeyes. This game is going to air on FS1 and is set to kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT from Minneapolis.

Iowa vs Minnesota Kickoff Time, TV Channel, Streaming

Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT



Location: Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota



TV Channel: FS1



Broadcast Team: Tim Brando (play-by-play), Devin Gardner (analyst), Josh Sims (sideline reporter)



Streaming: FOX Sports App



Radio Network: Hawkeye Radio Network or SiriusXM Channel 113 or 232



Hawkeye Radio Network: Gary Dolphin (play-by-play), Pat Angerer (analyst), Rob Brooks (sideline reporter)

Iowa vs Minnesota Betting Odds, Spread, Total

Spread: Iowa -6.5 (-110), Minnesota +6.5 (-110)



Money Line: Iowa -258, Minnesota +210



Total: Over 40.5 (-112), Under 40.5 (-108)



All odds courtesy of DraftKings

Riley Donald's Quick Thoughts

Iowa looked the part of a strong, good, talented Big Ten team in its road win over the Washington Huskies to get to 5-1. As for Minnesota, the Golden Gophers are also entering this game off of a bye week, but to a little bit of a different tune.

Minnesota is licking its wounds after dropping one on the road to Purdue by a score of 41-13. Still, Minnesota sits at 4-2 this season and is a very dangerous team, especially at home in Huntington Bank Stadium.

Iowa can't sleepwalk into this game. On paper, Iowa's strengths match up very well against some things that Minnesota has yet to prove it can do well. The Hawkeyes need to play their game out of the bye, and if they do, a 6-1 record isn't out of reach.

Consensus line based on BetMGM, Caesars, DraftKings, and FanDuel. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.