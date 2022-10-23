Howe: Don't Count Out Michael Myers' Turn for Kirk Ferentz

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Michael Meyers might be considered the king of the comeback. Dude bounced up after taking a round from Donald Pleasance and has kept coming for almost a half century.

The boogie man from the popular Halloween horror movie series has nothing on Iowa Football Coach Kirk Ferentz. The 24-year Hawkeye head man is resilient.

On the canvas in '07, ‘12 and ‘14, the dean of FBS coaches shook off the cobwebs like a beaten up Rocky Balboa. The valleys were followed by an Orange Bowl win (‘09 season), an Outback Bowl trip (‘13) and a Big Ten West Division title (‘15). Since '15 kicked off, he’s won 66 of 95 games with two trips to the conference title game.

We anxiously await the possibility of Hawkeye history repeating itself. The '22 squad is mired in a complicated funk of poo, 3-4 overall and 1-3 in Big Ten action. This would be another Michael Myers' turn for Kirk Ferentz.

I know what you're thinking. I've lost mind. You'll have to trust me. I've been covering the program since before Kirk Ferentz took over and the helplessness you're feeling is not new.

Iowa currently owns the worst offense in Power 5 football, a national punchline representing the scoring averse. The head coach and his son, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, are most responsible for the shortcomings. They're also best positioned to fix it.

It’s the scenario level-headed Hawkeye fans desire. Father and son fix what's broken. Dad eventually rides off into sunset popular again.

The alternative seems at least as likely these days. Legendary coach stays too long and leaves program playing catch-up.

That’s because the phase Kirk and Brian run has shown little to no growth through seven games. Now’s their chance to save face and the season.

Northwestern comes calling for Iowa homecoming this week. The Wildcats limp in at 1-6 and 1-3, losers of six in a row.

A trip to 5-3 Purdue arrives next before a home game against 4-4 Wisconsin. November wraps up with a matchup at 4-3 Minnesota and a Black Friday meeting with 3-4 Nebraska in Kinnick Stadium.

That’s not exactly murderer’s row, folks. The Hawkeyes could be favored in at least three of those contests.

Outside of blowout losses to Top 4 Ohio State and Michigan, Iowa’s other two setbacks against Iowa State and No. 18 Illinois came by a combined six points. South Dakota State is unbeaten since a 7-3, season-opening loss to the Hawkeyes.

It won't be easy. It's a matter of raising the offensive level to competent. If you've been watching, that's a big ask right now but one that an experienced and well-paid coaching staff should be able to achieve.

First on the to-do list is deciding on which quarterback gives the team the best chance to win. It's an unsettled situation after both Spencer Petras and Alex Padilla failed to distinguish themselves in an overwhelming setup at Ohio State.

Next, figure out the offensive line. Kirk and Brian are O-Line coaches by trade. With their experience and that of position coach George Barnett, there's no excuse for it to be this leaky at this stage of the season.

Lastly, coaches, put your players in position to succeed. That means changing what isn't working and taking some risks. Trust them like they trust you.

The task isn't as daunting as it might appear based on Iowa's previous results. Its four losses are against teams ranked in the Top 10 nationally in scoring defense coming into the weekend. That's not the case moving forward.

Northwestern (75th in scoring defense) and Nebraska (103) don't stop opponents very well. Purdue (51) is OK. Wisconsin (33) isn't what it's been. Minnesota (4) is allowing 24.5 points per game in conference play, including 45 to Penn State Saturday and 26 to Illinois the week before.

I agree with what Kirk Ferentz said after Saturday's game, which was him repeating words spoken throughout his tenure when times were tough. Let's judge the season after its completion.

The coach has risen from the ashes before and has an opportunity to do so again. The manageable Big Ten West provides it.