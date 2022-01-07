Hunter Nourzad Looking Forward to Iowa Visit

Cornell offensive line transfer Hunter Nourzad has Iowa Football among his Top 5 potential new schools. His reasoning is what you'd expect based on the Hawkeyes' reputation.

"They're coaching staff has a good history of developing offensive linemen," Nourzad told HN. "The way they play offensive line is very attractive to me, and I think that come June they will probably have a need for an older guy to come in."

The American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) named Nourzad (6-4, 305) a second-team FCS All-American. He was the only Ivy Leaguer on the team and the first Big Red player to earn that honor since 2005.

Nourzad recently announced that Iowa, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Illinois and Auburn were in contention for his services. He set up a visit to see the Hawkeyes in person during the weekend of Jan. 29.

"My visit is more about meeting other staff, like the strength and conditioning, and nutrition staff, and seeing if I get along with the guys in the O-Line room and on the team," he said.

Nourzad has a good feeling about George Barnett, Iowa's offensive line coach, who is leading the program's recruitment here.

"I think he's a straight-forward and honest guy, which I can get behind," Nourzad said.

Nourzad anchored an offensive line that led the Ivy League, ranked fifth nationally and set a school record for fewest sacks allowed with 0.9 per game. That total was three fewer than any other Ivy school. Nourzad started 20 consecutive games at right tackle, including all 10 in 2021.

The Georgia native is scheduled to graduate from Cornell in May with a degree in Engineering. He'll transfer to his new school after that.

"I'm going to need to feel good about the things that I mentioned (earlier), but also make sure I'll fit into the program and get along with the other guys because that's really important to me," he said.

"Even if I think a school will be able to develop me but I don't fit in, it would be a weird transition and probably not the best choice."

Iowa will be replacing starting right guard Kyler Schott, and there's a good chance consensus All-American center Tyler Linderbaum moves on to the NFL. Nourzad could conceivably compete for a No. 1 spot wherever needed across the front with his versatility.