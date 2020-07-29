Illinois Pushes High School Football Season To Spring

Three members of Iowa's 2021 football recruiting class play at Illinois high schools.

They won't get a fall season, but they will in the spring should they decide to play.

The Illinois High School Association announced on Wednesday that its prep football season will be moving to the spring for the 2020-21 academic year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Football teams will play a seven-game schedule, with practice beginning Feb. 15 and the first game on March 5.

Illinois has been a fertile ground for Iowa's recruiting in recent seasons. The Hawkeyes have 17 commitments for 2021.

The Illinois high school players who have committed to Iowa:

Gennings Dunker

Position — Offensive lineman

Height — 6-5

Weight — 280 pounds

Hometown — Lena, Ill.

High School — Lena Winslow

Analysis — Dunker was the first commitment to the 2021 class, and it seems like a long time ago.

Dunker committed to Iowa on June 2, 2019, the first piece of what is turning into a strong class for the Hawkeyes.

Iowa likes its offensive linemen, and Dunker looks to be a perfect fit for the interior in the future. He is a relentless blocker with good footwork and hands. He's a fundamentally solid player, which is something Kirk Ferentz and his staff like in an offensive lineman.

David Davidkov

Position — Offensive tackle

Height — 6-6

Weight — 290 pounds

Hometown — Winnetka, Ill.

High School — New Trier

Analysis — Davidkov is at his best in the run game. He’s a relentless finisher that doesn’t stop driving his defender backward. He’s got great footwork. Davidkov is versatile as well, playing both tackle positions. At 6’6” and 295 pounds, he boasts great size, giving the Iowa coaching staff a fantastic foundation.

Davidkov held offers from Ohio State, Michigan, Wisconsin, LSU, Michigan State, Iowa State, Nebraska, Penn State, and Oregon, among others. As of now, he’s the top recruit in Iowa’s 2021 class. He’s a massive get for the Hawkeyes, standing as yet another blocker looking to add to Iowa’s lineman lineage.

Jeremiah Pittman

Position — Defensive end

Height — 6-2

Weight — 260 pounds

Hometown — Arlington Heights, Ill.

High school — St. Viator

Analysis — There may be bigger and longer defensive tackle prospects than Pittman, however there aren’t too many who have his motor and hustle. He fights through blocks at the point, flashes decent hand usage and can reach ball-carriers with solid closing quickness. Once he adds more mass, Pittman should become a solid 3-technique defensive tackle in college.