SI All-American Candidate Gennings Dunker Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Gennings Dunker 
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 265 pounds 
Position: Offensive Tackle 
School: Lena (Ill.) Lena-Winslow
Committed to: Iowa 
Projected Position: Offensive Guard or Offensive Tackle

Frame: Thick upper body, with room for 30 to 40-pounds, particularly in the lower half. Solid arm length. 

Athleticism: Good first step. Dunker provides power at the point of contact, plus the quick feet to maximize his effort. Quick at getting out and pulling with relative consistency in getting to the second level. Efficient mover towards assignment. 

Instincts: Loves to drive block. Dunker’s churning feet are a sign of a true road grader. Extends hands well at the point of attack. Will angle block defenders when opportunity arises, creating running lanes. Plays in a run-dominant offense so there’s no considerable pass blocking film. 

Polish: From the snap, excellent first step to engage defenders. Keeps his hands inside better than the vast majority of high school offensive linemen. Understands how to take proper steps to angle block but lacks polish as a pass protector. 

Bottom Line: Dunker provides quick feet and a powerful upper body. He’s a natural run blocker that should be considered advanced for a high school prospect. Good initial burst out of his stance, and he knows how to use his hands well. With his frame, he could end up as a college guard or tackle.

