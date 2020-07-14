SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate David Davidkov Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: OT David Davidkov
Projected Position: Offensive Tackle
Status: SI All-American candidate 
Vitals: 6-foot-6, 295 pounds 
School: Winnetka (Ill.) New Trier
Committed to: Iowa 

Frame: Long athletic build with room to add weight if need be on the next level, particularly in the upper half. Big rear end. 

Athleticism: Straight-line mover for the most part, but flashes signs of horizontal athleticism. Could use some work bringing his hips, but the overall effort accommodates for any athletic shortcomings that may be present. There’s some indication that based off the power in the run game that he’s an explosive athlete. 

Instincts: He plays angry and with a ton of energy and effort. He’s also one of those offensive line prospects that not only wants to put you on your back, but wants you to know you just got pancaked. Looks like he loves to play the position. 

Polish: There’s really no sign of pass blocking in the offense he plays in, in fact he’s flat-backed almost the entire game. So, the transition into that Iowa offense that’s made up of inside zone, backside cuts offs, and heavy play-action could be a good fit. 

Bottom Line: Kirk Ferentz should be able to coach up the few inefficiencies in Davidkov’s technique and footwork, but one thing you can’t coach is this kid’s kind of effort. He’s playing with his hair on fire for four quarters at almost 6’6, 300 pounds won’t hurt his chances to see the field fairly early.

