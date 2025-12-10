Iowa Back in Running for 2027 Iowa State Decommit

The Iowa Hawkeyes have reentered the recruiting competition for four-star offensive lineman Will Slagle following his unexpected decommitment from Iowa State just days after head coach Matt Campbell accepted the Penn State job.

The Grinnell native shocked the recruiting world on December 9 when he announced he was reopening his recruitment after less than a month of commitment to the Cyclones, giving Iowa and other elite programs a second chance to pursue one of the nation's most talented interior offensive linemen. Slagle announced his decision on X.

“After a lot of prayer and heartfelt conversations with my parents, coaches, and closest friends, I’ve made the tough decision to decommit from Iowa State,” Slagle wrote. “This was not easy as I have so much respect for the program and the fan base there. I want to give a special thank you to Coach Matt Campbell and Coach Ryan Clanton for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to be a Cyclone.”

“I truly believe God is opening new doors for me, and I’m trusting His plan for my future. I also want to thank my family and friends for always supporting me through this journey. Iowa State is still a school I’m considering, and I look forward to taking some time to get to know Coach Jimmy Rogers and the new coaching staff before making my final decision. With that being said I will be fully reopening my recruitment. Thank you again Cyclone Nation.”

Beyond Iowa and Iowa State, Slagle has kept Arkansas, Auburn, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Northwestern, Stanford, Duke, and Wisconsin as his potential destinations.

Slagle visited Iowa for the Hawkeyes' home game against Iowa State earlier this fall. He also attended Iowa's annual recruiting tailgater in June.

“What stood out the most was our time with the players in the player panel,” Slagle said. “I always appreciate getting to spend time with those guys. Compared to previous visits, I realized how similar, character wise, all those linemen are, which is why that position group is so special.”

“I always like hearing from the (Hawkeye) coaches, especially coach Barnett, that they don’t recruit much, and they wouldn’t text every day. That’s what I love because I don’t want recruiting to take over my life.”

The 6-foot-4, 280-pound prospect stands as the No. 1 recruit in the state of Iowa for the 2027 class and No. 10 OL in the nation as per 247Sports.

Nov 22, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz enters Kinnick Stadium before the game against the Michigan State Spartans. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Iowa Secures First Commitment For 2027 Recruiting Class

While the Slagle recruitment remains wide open, the Iowa Hawkeyes have already secured their first commitment in the 2027 recruiting class with the addition of four-star linebacker Gavin Stecker from Bettendorf High School. Stecker announced his pledge on December 9.

The 6-foot-3, 192-pound linebacker prospect represents exactly the type of elite defender Iowa has built its program around in recent years. Stecker chose the Hawkeyes over reported offers from Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, and Minnesota.

