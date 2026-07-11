bet365 Bonus Code: Claim $150 in Bonus Bets for UFC 329 on Saturday

bet365 bonus code users can grab $150 in bonus bets just by placing a $10 wager on UFC 329. No promo code is required to claim this offer, and it is available to new customers as of July 11. Bet on Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway and other sportsbook promos through bet365 this weekend.

How the bet365 bonus works for UFC 329

The bet365 bonus code offer requires no code at sign-up. New customers simply register, deposit a minimum of $10, and place a qualifying bet on any UFC 329 market to trigger $150 in bonus bets. The bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater to count toward the promotion.

Here is a quick look at the key terms attached to this offer:

Available to new customers only.

Minimum deposit of $10 required.

Claim the promo through the bet365 app within 30 days of registration.

Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promo.

Bonus bets expire seven days after being added to your balance.

Bonus bets wager is excluded from any returns.

Cashed out bets, pushes, and bets deemed no action do not count.

To illustrate how this plays out on fight night, say you place $10 on Max Holloway to win at UFC 329. If Holloway pulls off the upset and your bet wins, you collect your cash winnings as normal and still receive $150 in bonus bets. If McGregor wins and your bet loses, you still receive the $150 in bonus bets to use across other UFC 329 markets or future events. Either way, you walk away with bonus bets to keep the action going.

New customers who prefer a larger safety net can instead opt for bet365's $1,000 First Bet Safety Net promotion. Under that offer, if your first bet loses, bet365 refunds your stake in bonus bets up to $1,000. You must claim this within 30 days of registration, and bonus bets expire within seven days of being issued. This secondary offer is available in all eligible states except PA, NJ, and MI, where new users instead receive 50 Spins alongside the primary welcome offer.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the bet365 promo code offer for UFC 329

Signing up and placing your first bet on UFC 329 with bet365 takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Visit the bet365 website or download the mobile app and register for a new account. No bonus code for bet365 is needed during sign-up. Select a deposit method and add a minimum of $10 to your new account balance. Claim the promotion through the bet365 app within 30 days of registering your account. Navigate to the UFC 329 markets, select your bet, and ensure at least one selection carries odds of -500 or greater. Place your qualifying wager of $10 or more and wait for it to settle. Once your bet settles, $150 in bonus bets will be credited to your account balance and will be available for seven days.

For a deeper look at what the platform offers beyond this welcome promotion, check out our full bet365 review .

More bet365 offers to watch for UFC 329 weekend

Beyond the welcome offer, bet365 keeps things interesting for existing customers throughout major events like UFC 329. The sportsbook regularly rolls out odds boosts, parlay promotions, and event-specific bonuses that can add real value to your betting experience on fight night. The best place to track these is the "Promos" tab inside the bet365 app, where updated offers are posted ahead of each card. With McGregor vs. Holloway headlining and a deep undercard featuring Paddy Pimblett, Robert Whittaker, and Cory Sandhagen, there should be plenty of markets to take advantage of this weekend.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.