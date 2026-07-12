Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS: Get $1,000 FanCash for McGregor vs. Holloway at UFC 329

Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS to claim up to $1,000 in FanCash as a new user. Place your first wager on McGregor vs. Holloway at UFC 329 and get up to $100 in FanCash back if it loses. This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo is available through July 11.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for UFC 329

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new users up to $100 in FanCash on their first day, making McGregor vs. Holloway the perfect fight to kick things off. All you need to do is place a wager of at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer, and if that bet loses, Fanatics returns your stake as FanCash. You can repeat this process each day for your first 10 days, building toward a total welcome package of up to $1,000 in FanCash.

Say you back Conor McGregor to win at UFC 329 and the bet loses, Fanatics sends your stake back as FanCash, up to $100. If your bet wins, you keep the winnings as normal and still have nine more days to take advantage of this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus. Either way, day one on the platform gives you a strong start heading into fight night.

Here are the key terms to keep in mind before claiming this offer:

Available to new Fanatics Sportsbook users only who do not already have an account.

Use promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the offer.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Wager at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer.

If your bet loses, you receive your stake back as FanCash, up to $100 per day.

FanCash carries a 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawal.

Bonus FanCash expires seven days after it is awarded.

The overall offer expires Aug. 23, 2026.

Available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

Fanatics is one of the more straightforward options among current sportsbook promos , and the day-one structure makes UFC 329 a natural starting point for new users looking to get in on the action.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for McGregor vs. Holloway

Signing up and placing your first bet on UFC 329 takes only a few minutes. Follow these steps to activate your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo before fight night:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play to get started on the platform. Open the app and begin the registration process by entering your personal details, including a government-issued ID for account verification. Enter promo code SIBONUS when prompted during sign-up to activate the welcome offer. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred banking method to qualify for the bonus. Navigate to the UFC 329 markets and place a wager of at least $1 on McGregor vs. Holloway at odds of -500 or longer. If your day-one bet loses, Fanatics will credit up to $100 in FanCash to your account, subject to a 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawal.

For a deeper look at the platform before signing up, check out our full Fanatics Sportsbook review .

More Fanatics Sportsbook offers to explore after UFC 329

Once you have settled in as a Fanatics Sportsbook user, the promotions do not stop at the welcome offer. Fanatics regularly rolls out odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and event-specific deals for existing customers across a wide range of sports. The best place to find what is currently available is the Promos tab inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app, which is updated frequently to reflect the latest offers. Checking back there regularly is the easiest way to make sure you never miss a bonus tied to a big fight or game.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.